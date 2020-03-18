Football Videos Madrid's Brazilian teenage trio not the finished article - Senna Senna says Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier are talented and have promising futures but aren't the finished article yet. Team Sportstar 18 March, 2020 15:55 IST Madrid's Brazilian teenage trio not the finished article - Senna Team Sportstar 18 March, 2020 15:55 IST Madrid's Brazilian teenage trio not the finished article - Senna Matic happy at Man Utd amid contract rumours Premier League 2019-20 - Outstanding performers Van Der Sar urges clubs to finish leagues by June 30th More Videos Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid fans to stay at home Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief Number game: Atletico's indifferent season Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season? Coronavirus: Five Valencia players and staff test positive Premier League: 5 Things - Tottenham's season so far The decline of La Liga in numbers Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far