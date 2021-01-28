Football Videos Ozil rules out international football return for Germany Mesut Ozil, one of the stars of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, has ruled out a comeback for the national team as he signed a three-and-a-half year contract with Turkish football club Fenerbahce. Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 12:11 IST Team Sportstar 28 January, 2021 12:11 IST Liverpool worse after Premier League triumph? Klopp says 'not true' Koeman targeting Copa del Rey glory after Barca avoid Rayo scare Ozil rules out international football return for Germany ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Ozil says it's a dream to play for Fenerbahce Did Chelsea sack Lampard too soon? Aubameyang absence poses problem for Arteta ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Pep Guardiola: Foden must not look to emulate De Bruyne