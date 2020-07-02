Football Videos Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City The 2019/20 Premier League title hasn't derailed Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's focus on scoring another victory against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Team Sportstar 02 July, 2020 20:45 IST Team Sportstar 02 July, 2020 20:45 IST Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - the perfect match Former Spain coach del Bosque hails 'complete team' Liverpool Alexis Sanchez gives Inter that extra 'oomph'- Antonio Conte More Videos Jurgen Klopp sees 'no need' for guard of honour at Manchester City Setien backs Barcelona to fight until the end for La Liga title Simeone happy with Atletico performance in Barca draw Best quotes of the Bundesliga season Arthur says goodbye to Barcelona teammates ahead of Juventus switch Atletico plans on denting Barcelona's title hopes Kramaric hands Dortmund worst home Bundesliga defeat Werder relief and Dusseldorf despair in Bundesliga relegation fight