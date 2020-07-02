Football Videos

Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City

The 2019/20 Premier League title hasn't derailed Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's focus on scoring another victory against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 July, 2020 20:45 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
02 July, 2020 20:45 IST
Liverpool
Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - the perfect match
Vicente del Bosque
Former Spain coach del Bosque hails 'complete team' Liverpool
Alexis Sanchez gives Inter that extra 'oomph'- Antonio Conte
 More Videos
100
Jurgen Klopp sees 'no need' for guard of honour at Manchester City
Setien backs Barcelona to fight until the end for La Liga title
Simeone happy with Atletico performance in Barca draw
Best quotes of the Bundesliga season
Arthur says goodbye to Barcelona teammates ahead of Juventus switch
Quique Setien.
Atletico plans on denting Barcelona's title hopes
Andrej Kramaric.
Kramaric hands Dortmund worst home Bundesliga defeat
Werder relief and Dusseldorf despair in Bundesliga relegation fight
 Related