Football Videos Suarez focusing on team effort after his double beats Eibar Luis Suarez's spot-kick in the dying minutes proved conclusive as Atletico Madrid secured a 2-1 away win on Thursday. Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 11:25 IST Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 11:25 IST Klopp: Blame me, not luck, for Burnley defeat Suarez focusing on team effort after his double beats Eibar ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos Players are under-performing and need to deal with it Lampard Zlatan exceeded expectations with double in Cagliari win - Pioli ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for Paul Pogba - Should Manchester United stick or twist? Pep Guardiola 'fortunate' to manage Kevin De Bruyne ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Juventus still Italy's top club - Conte Will Liverpool pay the penalty against Manchester United?