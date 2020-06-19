Football Videos Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director Timo Werner decided not to play for Leipzig in the remaining Champions League fixtures, according to RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Kroesche. Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 12:47 IST Team Sportstar 19 June, 2020 12:47 IST Harry Kane will start against Manchester United - Mourinho Werner's decision not to play in the Champions League: Leipzig sporting director Napoli only won because it was better at taking penalties, says Sarri Playing without spectators is a disadvantage for smaller teams: Hasenhuttl More Videos Arteta hopes taking a knee before kickoff sends 'very strong message' Guardiola praises Rashford for 'making a better society' White people must apologise for racism: Guardiola We've always had a good relationship - Zidane on Bale Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal preview in numbers Bundesliga Highlights: Bayern edges Gladbach, Dortmund beats Dusselldorf Favre unsure of Sancho's future at Dortmund Barca's record-breaker Messi reaches 20-goal mark for 12th consecutive season