Football Videos

UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor

Fans travelling from Spain may have brought on COVID-19 to the U.K., says Matteo Bassetti, associate professor at University of Udine.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2020 14:54 IST

UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2020 14:54 IST
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba: The Man Utd star who is rumoured to be leaving at end of season
Hansi Flick
The Hansi Flick impact
Mourinho, Pochettino and Wenger join forces for Fifa's coronavirus advice
Madrid's Brazilian teenage trio not the finished article - Senna
 More Videos
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.
Matic happy at Man Utd amid contract rumours
Premier League 2019-20 - Outstanding performers
Van Der Sar urges clubs to finish leagues by June 30th
Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid fans to stay at home
Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief
Atletico has 45 points from 27 La Liga matches this season - their lowest total so far under Diego Simeone.
Number game: Atletico's indifferent season
Real Madrid has conceded 19 goals after 27 games in La Liga this season, its best defensive total at this stage since 1987.
Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season?
Coronavirus: Five Valencia players and staff test positive