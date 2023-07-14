MagazineBuy Print

WATCH | Haiti’s Dumornay hopes World Cup can bring joy to the country

At only 19 years old, Melchie Dumornay has already helped Haiti qualify for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 17:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

At only 19 years old, Melchie Dumornay has already helped Haiti qualify for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history.

But it’s not just starring in the tournament that’s motivating her. “We hope that, thanks to the World Cup, other children and generations to come will be more fulfilled” she says.

Haiti will compete in group D alongside England, China and Netherlands. It will take on the Three Lions in the campaign opener on July 22.

