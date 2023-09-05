VIDEO: Thierry Henry returns to Clairefontaine as France U21 head coach

Last month, Thierry Henry was named as coach of France’s Under-21s and was advised be in charge of the team competing at next year’s Olympics in Paris, said a source close to the negotiations.

The 46-year-old former Arsenal and France striker replaced Sylvain Ripoll and returned to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant following last year’s World Cup.

Returning to Clairefontaine, Henry, 123 caps for France, shares his “emotion,” saying he could “spend hours talking about” his time training as a player then.

During a press conference, Henry also talks about the difficulties he faced in drawing up his first list: “It’s not easy. You try to find players, and you also sound around.”

