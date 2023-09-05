MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Thierry Henry returns to Clairefontaine as France U21 head coach

Returning to Clairefontaine, Henry, 123 caps for France, shares his “emotion,” saying he could “spend hours talking about” his time training as a player then.

Published : Sep 05, 2023 13:02 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Former French football player and newly appointed France U21 head coach Thierry Henry (R) speaks with assistant coach Gael Clichy during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on September 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Former French football player and newly appointed France U21 head coach Thierry Henry (R) speaks with assistant coach Gael Clichy during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on September 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Former French football player and newly appointed France U21 head coach Thierry Henry (R) speaks with assistant coach Gael Clichy during a training session in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on September 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Last month, Thierry Henry was named as coach of France’s Under-21s and was advised be in charge of the team competing at next year’s Olympics in Paris, said a source close to the negotiations.

The 46-year-old former Arsenal and France striker replaced Sylvain Ripoll and returned to management after leaving his role as Belgium assistant following last year’s World Cup.

Returning to Clairefontaine, Henry, 123 caps for France, shares his “emotion,” saying he could “spend hours talking about” his time training as a player then.

During a press conference, Henry also talks about the difficulties he faced in drawing up his first list: “It’s not easy. You try to find players, and you also sound around.” 

Read the full story here

Related Topics

Thierry Henry /

olympics /

Paris Olympics

