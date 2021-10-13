Sweden, Switzerland claim full points in World Cup qualifiers

Sweden moved above Spain into first place in Group B with a 2-0 win over Greece, and Switzerland moved level on points with Italy in Group C with a 4-0 victory over Lithuania.

In Tirana, the match between Albania and Poland was temporarily stoped when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them. The incident came after Poland's players celebrated scoring a 77th-minute goal that ultimately earned a 1-0 win.

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. Before the game resumed - 20 minutes later - a stadium announcement warned fans that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

The wins for Sweden and Switzerland set up thrilling finales to their groups.Sweden leads Spain by two points with two games left for each. One of those is a meeting between the countries in Spain.

Italy, the European champion, is only above Switzerland on goal difference ahead of the teams' match in Rome on November 12.

The Italians travel to Northern Ireland for their final qualifier, while Switzerland completes its program at home to Bulgaria.

In Group D, Teemu Pukki became Finland’s record scorer by netting both goals in a 2-0 win at Kazakhstan. The Norwich striker moved onto 33 goals, one more than Jari Litmanen.

Finland is in third place, a point behind Ukraine - which drew 1-1 with Bosnia-Herzegovina - and four behind France.