Le Fondre scores as Sydney FC beats Adelaide United to reach A-League final

Reigning champion Sydney FC booked its place in next week's A-League Grand Final as first-half goals from strikers Adam Le Fondre and Bobo sealed a 2-1 win over Adelaide United in the play-off semi-final at the Jubilee Oval on Saturday.

Le Fondre put Sydney ahead from the penalty spot after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overturned the on-field official's initial decision not to award a spot-kick when Adelaide keeper James Delianov had clattered into Kosta Barbarouses.

It was the fourth goal in six games for the English forward, the leading scorer in the last two A-League seasons as Sydney won back-to-back titles. He returned to Sydney in April after a successful spell with the Indian Super League side, Mumbai City.

READ: Juergen Klinsmann interested in Tottenham Hotspur job

Bobo doubled the home side's lead after a superb team move shortly before the break, stabbing the ball home after Joel King collected a fine pass from Anthony Caceres and put a teasing ball into the box.

Adelaide, which began the second half brightly amid blustery conditions, pulled one back in the 64th minute through Juande's wonder strike on the half-volley after Tomi Juric's freekick struck the wall.

Le Fondre had missed an opportunity to extend Sydney's lead 11 minutes earlier when his second penalty of the evening was palmed away by Delianov who guessed correctly and dived to his right.

READ: ISL: Hyderabad FC ropes in striker Aaren D'Silva

Sydney, which is going for a third straight title and record-extending sixth overall, weathered a flurry of chances and missed two of its own in a frantic finish to the contest.

They will take on the winner of Sunday's second semi-final between Melbourne City and Macarthur FC, with the Melbourne side set to have home advantage for the final if it goes through, having topped the standings in the regular season.