Leao strikes twice as Milan humiliates Napoli 4-0 in Serie A

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao netted twice to give his side a superb 4-0 away victory over leader Napoli in Serie A on Sunday, moving Stefano Pioli’s side up to third place in the standings.

Milan has 51 points, one ahead of fourth-placed Inter Milan, and is four behind second-placed Lazio. Napoli is 20 points clear at the top.

The visitors went ahead after 17 minutes when Brahim Diaz sent a through ball to Leao who took a touch and chipped it elegantly over Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

Diaz doubled the lead eight minutes later when he received a cross inside the box. The Spain international threw a dummy that left Napoli defender Mario Rui stranded and sent the ball into the net with a deflection.

Milan effectively ended the match 14 minutes into the second half when Leao ran into the box, twisted and turned past three Napoli defenders and lashed his shot in.

Alexis Saelemaekers scored a fourth after 67 minutes with a solo effort in which he went past four defenders before putting the ball through Meret’s legs.