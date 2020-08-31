AC Milan drawn away to Shamrock Rovers in Europa League

Seven-time European champion AC Milan was drawn away to Shamrock Rovers of Ireland when the Europa League second qualifying round pairings were made on Monday.

The single-leg elimination game is scheduled on Sept. 17 without fans at Shamrock Rovers’ 8,000-capacity stadium in Dublin.

Milan visited Ireland 45 years ago to draw 0-0 with Athlone Town in a UEFA Cup second round, first-leg game. Milan won the return game 3-0.

Milan has not played in the Champions League since 2014 and returns to the second-tier competition after sitting out last season. Milan and UEFA agreed a one-year suspension because of the club breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Tottenham Hotspur, a Champions League finalist 15 months ago, was also given an away game, in Bulgaria against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

UEFA ordered all Europa League qualifying rounds to be single-leg games because of the tight schedule in a pandemic-delayed season.

Milan and Tottenham must advance through three qualifying rounds to enter the 48-team group-stage draw scheduled on October 2 in Athens.