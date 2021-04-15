Football

India international Aditi Chauhan signs for Iceland's Hamar Hveragerdi

Aditi has previously featured for West Ham United Ladies and Gokulam Kerala, where she won the Indian Women's League in 2020.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 April, 2021 18:20 IST

India international Aditi Chauhan.   -  Special Arrangement

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 April, 2021 18:20 IST

Indian women's national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan has signed for Iceland's third division side Hamar Hveragerdi.

Aditi has previously featured for West Ham United Ladies and Gokulam Kerala, where she won the Indian Women's League in 2020.

The 28-year-old follows in the footsteps of fellow international Bala Devi, who plys her trade at Rangers.