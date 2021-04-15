Football Football India international Aditi Chauhan signs for Iceland's Hamar Hveragerdi Aditi has previously featured for West Ham United Ladies and Gokulam Kerala, where she won the Indian Women's League in 2020. Team Sportstar 15 April, 2021 18:20 IST India international Aditi Chauhan. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 15 April, 2021 18:20 IST Indian women's national team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan has signed for Iceland's third division side Hamar Hveragerdi.Aditi has previously featured for West Ham United Ladies and Gokulam Kerala, where she won the Indian Women's League in 2020.The 28-year-old follows in the footsteps of fellow international Bala Devi, who plys her trade at Rangers. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.