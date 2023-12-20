AFC 2023 Asian Cup: First batch of tickets sold out, match ball revealed

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 has received a humongous response, as more than 1,50,000 tickets have been sold, according to a release.

“A total of 81,209 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours of tournament organisers announcing the launch of ticket sales on October 10. Ticket sales from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and India led the way globally,” the release stated.

As many as 24 teams from across Asia will compete for the continent’s most prestigious football competition across nine stadiums in Qatar between January 12 and 10, 2024.

A total of 51 matches will be played within a period of one month, and this will be the third time that Qatar will host the competition, having successfully organised it in 1988 and 2011.

The opening match between host and defending champion Qatar and Lebanon will be played at the Lusail Stadium, with a capacity of approximately 88,000 spectators.

The venue, which hosted the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will also host the final match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Official Match Ball Released

The official match ball, named VORTEXAC23+, was released by the AFC alongside the lines of tocket sales.

“The AFC is delighted to mark the latest milestone with our valued partner Kelme through the launch of the VORTEXAC23+, and we thank them for their continued support of the Asian game,” AFC general secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said.

“We are confident that we will witness our grandest ever edition of the AFC Asian Cup to date, and through its visually stunning design and quality performance standards, the VORTEXAC23+ exemplifies our ambitions to provide the best two teams in Asia with the optimum stage to compete for ultimate glory,” he added.