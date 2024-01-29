MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup: Afif nets winner as Qatar beats Palestine 2-1 to enter quarterfinals

Qatar, the defending champion and the host of AFC Asian Cup 2023, beat Palestine 2-1 to secure its quarterfinal spot, at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 23:31 IST , Al Khor, Qatar - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Akram Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring the winning goal against Palestine in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match against Palestine.
Akram Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring the winning goal against Palestine in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match against Palestine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Akram Afif of Qatar celebrates scoring the winning goal against Palestine in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 16 match against Palestine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Qatar, the defending champion and the host of AFC Asian Cup 2023, beat Palestine 2-1 to secure its quarterfinal spot, at the Al Bayt Stadium here on Monday.

Though Oday Dabbagh opened the scoring for the visitors, a goal in either half by the hosts, from captain Hassan Al-Haydos and Akram Afif, respectively, completed the comeback for Qatar.

Afif, one of the best players in the last edition of the tournament, contributed to both goals, assisting the first from a corner kick in the first-half stoppage time. Like the match against China, he paired up with Haydos to scored the equaliser.

RELATED: Jordan scores twice at the death to surge into last eight of AFC Asian Cup 2023

And in the second half, it got a chance from the spot when Mohammed Saleh fouled Almoez Ali in the box. Haydos was supposed to take the penalty but he asked Afif to step in who converted with ease.

Tintin Marquez’s side will next face either Uzbekistan or Thailand in the final eight, with the two in action later tomorrow.

