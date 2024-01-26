AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full list of Round of 16 fixtures, schedule, timings, streaming info

The round of 16 stage at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, being held in Qatar, begins on Sunday with Australia taking on Indonesia.
The round of 16 stage will conclude on January 31 when Iran faces Syria.
Here is the full list of round of 16 fixtures:-
SCHEDULE (round of 16)
Where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India?
Live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is available on the Sports18 network.
The matches are also being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
