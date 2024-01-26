MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full list of Round of 16 fixtures, schedule, timings, streaming info

The round of 16 stage at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, being held in Qatar, will take place from January 28 to 31.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 23:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia faces Indonesia in the first round of 16 match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar.
FILE PHOTO: Australia faces Indonesia in the first round of 16 match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia faces Indonesia in the first round of 16 match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The round of 16 stage at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, being held in Qatar, begins on Sunday with Australia taking on Indonesia.

The round of 16 stage will conclude on January 31 when Iran faces Syria.

Here is the full list of round of 16 fixtures:-

SCHEDULE (round of 16)
January 28: Australia vs Indonesia - 5PM IST - Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha
January 28: Tajikistan vs United Arab Emirates - 9:30PM IST - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 29: Iraq vs Jordan - 5PM IST - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha
January 29: Qatar vs Palestine - 9:30PM IST - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
January 30: Uzbekistan vs Thailand - 5PM IST - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 30: Saudi Arabia vs Korea Republic - 9:30PM IST - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 31: Bahrain vs Japan - 5PM IST - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 31: IR Iran vs Syria - 9:30PM IST - Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India?

Live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is available on the Sports18 network.

The matches are also being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

