MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Champions League ‘unsustainable’, says Footballers’ union FIFPRO

The continent’s top club competition is in the spotlight like never before after Saudi teams shelled out on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 12:58 IST , Hong Kong - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The current Asian Champions League is “unsustainable,” the global footballers’ union FIFPRO said in a report Monday, accusing the regional governing body of failing to listen to players and clubs.

The continent’s top club competition is in the spotlight like never before after Saudi teams shelled out on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema.

The round of 16 began on Tuesday last week, three days after the final of the Asian Cup, which was won by hosts Qatar.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is responsible for both competitions, which span a vast area from Australia to the Middle East and Central Asia.

The current Champions League is split into two zones, “West” and “East”, until a two-legged final home and away.

Starting in the next campaign, there will also be a geographical split at the start of the tournament, but the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be held in Saudi Arabia.

FIFPRO said this remodelled version, which will see the winner take home an increased cheque of $12 million, was also unsustainable.

Takuya Yamazaki, FIFPRO’s chairman for Oceania-Asia, hopes its report will “spark meaningful discussions with governing bodies, leagues, clubs and fans” about the Champions League.

“The results indicate that, as anticipated, the merits do not outweigh the drawbacks for most players and clubs, making it an unsustainable system,” he said in the report.

FIFPRO accused the AFC of adopting “a top-down approach that excludes the voices of players and clubs from decision-making”.

It called on the AFC to forge “a genuine partnership with players, clubs and leagues to ensure that the competition delivers for all parties”.

Among its conclusions, the 49-page report said that the average quality of teams in the Champions League was inferior to the top domestic divisions in Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

It said the average quality of the competition was also going down.

FIFPRO also voiced concern about the economic cost for teams, given the long travel sometimes involved, and the effect of travel and match scheduling on the workload of players.

AFP has contacted the Kuala Lumpur-based AFC for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Asian Champions League /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Neymar /

Karim Benzema

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League ‘unsustainable’, says Footballers’ union FIFPRO
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Chandigarh keeps Karnataka at bay; TN wins vs Punjab by 9 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Team table tennis Championships: Indian women maintain winning run; men lose to Korea
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sporting Nation enters tenth edition, gains momentum on growth highway
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Champions League ‘unsustainable’, says Footballers’ union FIFPRO
    AFP
  2. Williamson withdraws from England squad, Turner called up as replacement
    Reuters
  3. Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win
    Reuters
  4. Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats
    AP
  5. Title ‘not so realistic’ says Tuchel after Bayern’s ‘horror’ week
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League ‘unsustainable’, says Footballers’ union FIFPRO
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Chandigarh keeps Karnataka at bay; TN wins vs Punjab by 9 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Team table tennis Championships: Indian women maintain winning run; men lose to Korea
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sporting Nation enters tenth edition, gains momentum on growth highway
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment