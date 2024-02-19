MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats

Bayern squandered a lead and lost 3-2 at Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, days after a midweek 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League, which came after last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 09:34 IST , BOCHUM - 1 MIN READ

AP
Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said Tuchel will “of course” be in charge for Bayern’s next match against visiting Leipzig on Saturday but he didn’t rule out making a change at a later stage.
Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said Tuchel will “of course” be in charge for Bayern’s next match against visiting Leipzig on Saturday but he didn’t rule out making a change at a later stage. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said Tuchel will “of course” be in charge for Bayern’s next match against visiting Leipzig on Saturday but he didn’t rule out making a change at a later stage. | Photo Credit: AP

Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach is safe for the moment despite the Bavarian powerhouse losing three games straight for the first time since May 2015.

Bayern squandered a lead and lost 3-2 at Bochum in the Bundesliga on Sunday, days after a midweek 1-0 loss at Lazio in the Champions League, which came after last weekend’s 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

The latest defeat left the 11-time defending champion eight points behind Leverkusen with 12 rounds of the league remaining.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said Tuchel will “of course” be in charge for Bayern’s next match against visiting Leipzig on Saturday but he didn’t rule out making a change at a later stage.

“These vows of loyalty are usually gone again after a week, so I say it in my own way. I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat myself, it’s not an issue that we’re concerned with at the moment,” Dreesen said.

In May 2015, Bayern lost at Leverkusen, then against Barcelona in the Champions League, before Augsburg won 1-0 in Munich in the Bundesliga. But Bayern was already assured of the Bundesliga title in Pep Guardiola’s second season in charge.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Thomas Tuchel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Pratham ton puts Railways on track; Punjab takes lead after TN enforces follow on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Title ‘not so realistic’ says Tuchel after Bayern’s ‘horror’ week
    AFP
  4. Injury-plagued Napolitano breathes sigh of relief after first challenger win in seven years
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Depleted Milan misses chance to go second with 4-2 loss at Monza
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats
    AP
  2. Title ‘not so realistic’ says Tuchel after Bayern’s ‘horror’ week
    AFP
  3. Depleted Milan misses chance to go second with 4-2 loss at Monza
    Reuters
  4. Bochum stuns Bayern Munich 3-2 in third straight loss
    Reuters
  5. Hojlund’s early double seals win for Man Utd at Luton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats
    AP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Pratham ton puts Railways on track; Punjab takes lead after TN enforces follow on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Title ‘not so realistic’ says Tuchel after Bayern’s ‘horror’ week
    AFP
  4. Injury-plagued Napolitano breathes sigh of relief after first challenger win in seven years
    Nihit Sachdeva
  5. Depleted Milan misses chance to go second with 4-2 loss at Monza
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment