MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 10:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Dutchman told reporters United had been “fragile” at times after failing to kill the game off.
The Dutchman told reporters United had been “fragile” at times after failing to kill the game off. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Dutchman told reporters United had been “fragile” at times after failing to kill the game off. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United must become more clinical in front of goal and put teams to the sword, manager Erik ten Hag said after his side squandered a host of chances in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win at Luton Town.

United, which is sixth, have won its last four league games but three of those wins have been by one-goal margins.

Two early goals from striker Rasmus Hojlund put United in the driver’s seat on Sunday but after Carlton Morris halved the deficit in the 14th minute at Kenilworth Road Ten Hag’s side were unable to restore their two-goal cushion.

The Dutchman told reporters United had been “fragile” at times after failing to kill the game off.

“We missed some really massive chances and we should have scored and we know that,” he added.

“On the other hand, Luton Town have lost games this season, but only two times by more than two, so it is not easy here.

“The way we started was perfect and that’s the way we want to do it, it was a perfect game plan but the only thing we didn’t do is be more clinical in front of goal.

“We must score more goals because today we could have easily scored five goals.”

United next hosts Fulham on Sunday before travelling to Nottingham Forest for a fifth-round FA Cup tie.

Related Topics

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United /

Luton Town

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Pratham ton puts Railways on track; TN gets two early wickets vs Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warner not expecting affectionate farewell from New Zealand fans
    Reuters
  4. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight announced as main event at UFC 300
    Reuters
  5. Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win
    Reuters
  2. Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats
    AP
  3. Title ‘not so realistic’ says Tuchel after Bayern’s ‘horror’ week
    AFP
  4. Depleted Milan misses chance to go second with 4-2 loss at Monza
    Reuters
  5. Bochum stuns Bayern Munich 3-2 in third straight loss
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ten Hag urges United to be more clinical after narrow Luton win
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 7 Day 4 updates: Pratham ton puts Railways on track; TN gets two early wickets vs Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  3. Warner not expecting affectionate farewell from New Zealand fans
    Reuters
  4. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill light heavyweight title fight announced as main event at UFC 300
    Reuters
  5. Thomas Tuchel’s job as Bayern Munich coach safe for now despite 3 straight defeats
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment