Gokulam Kerala vs Odisha FC, AFC Cup 2023-23 qualifier: All you need to know; Preview; When, where to watch; Predicted XI

All you need to know about the AFC Cup 2022-23 qualifier match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC from the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 April, 2023 16:07 IST
File Photo: Diego Mauricio of Odisha FC goal scored a brace in the Super Cup final against Bengaluru FC to win the title for his team. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman / Focus Sports / ISL

PREVIEW

The stage is set for an enthralling one-off fixture between Odisha FC and Gokulam Kerala FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode today at 7 PM.

This is a one-off match, to be played between the champions of I-League 21-22 (Gokulam Kerala FC) and the winner of the 2023 Super Cup (Odisha FC).

The winner of this match will earn the coveted spot to represent India in the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stages, giving them a chance to compete on the continental stage.

“We came here with an objective that kept improving every day. We went from match to match and we won the Super Cup. But that is in the past,” said Clifford Miranda, the head coach of Odisha.

“We will play our strongest eleven. It (the play-off) will be a different game and we will start from zero minutes again. The past will not help us and we will have to continue working the same way as we have been doing so far (this season).”

Gokulam, playing at its home ground, is a force to be reckoned with and will face tough competition from Odisha FC which has not lost a single match under the new head coach, Clifford Miranda, who became the first Indian coach to win the Super Cup.

LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where will the AFC Cup 2022-23 qualifier match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC kick-off?
The AFC Cup 2022-23 qualifier match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC will kick-off at 7 PM IST, Saturday, April 29, at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
How can you watch the AFC Cup 2022-23 qualifier match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC?
The AFC Cup 2022-23 qualifier match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
How csn you live stream the AFC Cup 2022-23 qualifier match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC?
The AFC Cup 2022-23 qualifier match between Gokulam Kerala and Odisha FC will be live streamed on the Fancode App and Website.

Predicted XI

Gokulam Kerala: Shibin Raj Kunniyil (GK); Mohammd Jasim, Pawan Kumar, Aminou Bouba, Vikas Saini; Shilton D’Silva, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos; Sreekuttan VS, Samuel Mensah Kooney, Sourav K.

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar; Thoiba Singh, Princeton Rebello; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Victor Rodriguez, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio.

Head-to-head record

Gokulam Kerala FC and Odisha FC will be playing each other for the first time in their history.

