AFCON host Ivory Coast sacks coach Gasset

“The contracts of coach Jean-Louis Gasset and his assistant Ghislain Printant are terminated due to insufficient results,” the FIF said in a statement.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 19:15 IST , Abidjan - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File image of Jean-Louis Gasset.
File image of Jean-Louis Gasset.
infoIcon

File image of Jean-Louis Gasset.

Africa Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday after its humiliating loss to Equatorial Guinea which left them unsure of whether it will qualify for the next round, the country’s football federation said.

The 4-0 loss to the small central African country on Monday was the heaviest defeat suffered by a Cup of Nations host and left the Ivorians third in Group A, waiting to see whether it might qualify as one of four best third-placed finishers.

A statement said the 70-year-old Gasset was fired for “insufficient results” and would be replaced by Emerse Fae as interim coach.

Ivory Coast will know its fate later on Wednesday when the last group matches are completed.

Ivory Coast /

AFCON 2024

