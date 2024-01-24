AFCON host Ivory Coast sacks coach Gasset

Africa Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast fired coach Jean-Louis Gasset on Wednesday after its humiliating loss to Equatorial Guinea which left them unsure of whether it will qualify for the next round, the country’s football federation said.
The 4-0 loss to the small central African country on Monday was the heaviest defeat suffered by a Cup of Nations host and left the Ivorians third in Group A, waiting to see whether it might qualify as one of four best third-placed finishers.
A statement said the 70-year-old Gasset was fired for “insufficient results” and would be replaced by Emerse Fae as interim coach.
Ivory Coast will know its fate later on Wednesday when the last group matches are completed.
