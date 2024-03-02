MagazineBuy Print

Spain’s Bonmati sets sights on Olympic gold

The 26-year-old has led Barcelona to four consecutive Spanish Liga F titles, and her team lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy twice in three years.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 17:13 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s Nations League final match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.
Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Nations League final match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s Nations League final match between Spain and France at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati wants to add Olympic glory to her long list of accomplishments after winning the World Cup and Ballon d’Or in 2023.

The 26-year-old has led Barcelona to four consecutive Spanish Liga F titles, and her team lifted the Women’s Champions League trophy twice in three years.

Bonmati helped Spain secure its first Olympic qualification with a 3-0 home win over the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals last month.

“I have a decent list of accomplishments, but I’m still hungry for more,” the Spanish midfielder told the  Guardian on Saturday.

“I still don’t have a Euros or an Olympic medal. There are still things to accomplish.

“The day I don’t have that hunger and ambition is the day I’ll retire from professional football. Today, I still have that spark inside that makes me compete and train every day at the highest level.”

Bonmati has also been vocal about social issues, including gender equality in football and gender-based harassment.

“I want to be remembered as a great footballer but also someone who had values off the pitch and tried to make changes on a social level, so names of women’s footballers are able to reach more homes,” Bonmati said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
