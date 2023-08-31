Bonmati dedicates UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award to Hermoso; talks about Rubiales scandal

Aitana Bonamti, Barcelona Femeni and the Spanish women’s National team forward, won the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who also won the Golden Ball Award at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, dedicated the award to her teammate Jenni Hermoso, who has been at the receiving end of a non-consensual kiss on the lips by Spanish football federation chief, Luis Rubiales.

“I would like to remember what has happened. We cannot allow an abuse of power in an employment relationship. As a society we cannot allow the abuse of power, I dedicate it to Jennifer Hermoso and to all the women who suffer the same. We are with you,” she said, after receiving the award.

“I would like to congratulate all the nominees and I am proud to be here today after the successes we have achieved. I would like to share this award with my teammates, I am lucky to play with some incredible people,” she added.

Rubiales has been at the centre of mass protests from feminist organisations as well as the from the Spanish women’s national team, which has made it clear that they would not leave till he is in charge. He, however, has claimed that there is a deliberate attempt to vilify his reputation and has refused to step down from his position.

Earlier, Sarina Wiegman, the head coach of Lionesses, who won the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year Award, also talked about the controversy and dedicated her award to the Spanish women’s national team.

“This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to, and I am going to give them again a big applause and I hope you would join me,” she said.