Champions League Draw LIVE: UCL updates, Haaland, Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year Awards

- August 31, 2023 22:40UEFA Men’s Player of the Year!
Nominees: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City), Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Argentina/Inter Miami)
Erling Haaland wins the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.
- August 31, 2023 22:39UEFA Women’s Player of the Year!
Nominees: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona/Spain), Carmona (Real Madrid/Spain), Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)
Aitana Bonmati wins the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award.
- August 31, 2023 22:31UEFA Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year!
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who won the Champions League with his club, wins the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year.
Sarina Wiegman, who won the Women’s Euros 2022 and also led the Lionesses to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final, wins the UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year.
- August 31, 2023 22:27Klose wins the UEFA President’s Award!
Miroslav Klose, the former Germany striker gets the UEFA President’s Award for his unwavering service to the sport and his fair play gestures, especially the hand-ball incident where he asked the referee to not give the goal to his own team.
The other incident was of a penalty in Bundesliga where the referee points to the spot after Klose goes down, following a challenge by the goalie. But Klose rectifies to say that there was no spot-kick there.
- August 31, 2023 22:23Groups for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24
- Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
- Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens
- Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
- Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad
- Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
- Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle United
- Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, FK Crvena Zvezda, BSC Young Boys
- Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
- August 31, 2023 22:22Group stage complete!
A set of exciting games are ready to be played with Manchester United vs Bayern Munich and Real Madrid vs Napoli being the most high-profile clashes in the group-stage.
- August 31, 2023 22:14Fourth and the final round of draw begins!
- August 31, 2023 22:13Which teams are in pot 4?
Pot 4: Young Boys (Switzerland), Real Sociedad (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkey), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle (England), Union Berlin (Germany), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), Lens (France).
- August 31, 2023 22:06Third round of draw begins!
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio
Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, FK Crvena Zvezda
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk
- August 31, 2023 22:05Which teams are in pot 3?
Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), AC Milan (Italy), Braga (Portugal), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lazio (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Copenhagen (Denmark).
- August 31, 2023 21:59Second round of draw!
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid
Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig
Group H: Barcelona, Porto
- August 31, 2023 21:57What are the teams in Pot 2?
Pot 2: Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Arsenal (England).
- August 31, 2023 21:53Draw begins!
Joe Cole picks up Bayern Munich.
Group A: Bayern Munich
Group B: Sevilla
Group C: Napoli
Group D: Benfica
Group E: Feyenoord
Group F: Paris Saint-Germain
Group G: Manchester City
Group H: Barcelona
- August 31, 2023 21:52Which teams are there in Pot 1?
Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Napoli (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands).
- August 31, 2023 21:49Let the draw begin!
UEFA chief Giorgio Marchetti arrives on stage for the draw with Abidal and Cole ready to start the draw. The European football body puts on an explainer to show how the teams will be drawn into groups.
- August 31, 2023 21:44Champions League draw to begin in a few minutes.
The Champions League final for the 2023-24 will be played in the Wembley Stadium. And for the draw. The former players who will take part in the draw for the UCL - Eric Abidal and Joe Cole. (Photo courtesy: UEFA)
- August 31, 2023 21:38Minutes to the draw!
The draw ceremony begins with the iconic theme of the UEFA Champions League and then a B-Roll on the UCL campaign last year - one that saw Manchester City win a historic treble.
- August 31, 2023 21:34CLUB WORLD CUP
The 32 teams also are playing for entry to — and more prize money from – the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup in June 2025 hosted by the United States.
Europe will send 12 teams to that 32-team lineup including the past three Champions League title holders — Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea — plus the winner of this edition.
Other places should go to teams with the best overall record in the four Champions League seasons from 2020-24.
That’s good for consistent performers Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica. Not so much for clubs which missed qualification in at least one recent season, like Manchester United, Arsenal and now Juventus.
- August 31, 2023 21:32Live from Monaco!
The UEFA Champions League draw is set to begin in a few minutes. At the ceremony, mementoes of all the three European trophies are kept as the players and officials arrrive for the program.
- August 31, 2023 21:28Which players are there at the draw?
So far, Sportstar understands that Joe Cole, Henrik Larsson, Eric Abidal and Luis Figo have arrived on the red carpet.
- August 31, 2023 21:24Champions league prize money
UEFA has 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) prize money for the rest of the competition. Each of the 32 gets a basic 15.64 million ($17.1 million) plus shares of a 600 million euros ($656 million) fund distributed according to clubs’ historic record in UEFA competitions.
Top-ranked Real Madrid’s share will be about 36.4 million euros ($40 million) and about 1.14 million euros ($1.25 million) to the lowest-ranked team, Lens, which has not played in European football for 16 years.
UEFA also will pay teams 2.8 million euros ($3.1 million) per win and 930,000 euros ($1 million) per draw in the group stage, escalating payments for advancing through each knockout round, plus a share of the TV money paid by rights holders in their home country.
Real Madrid was the highest earner with 133 million euros ($145 million) from UEFA when it won the 2022 title — the last figures published by UEFA. Moldovan champion Sheriff’s 23.7 million euros ($26 million) was the lowest UEFA payout that season.
- August 31, 2023 21:14Champions League format
This Champions League is the 20th and last in the familiar format of eight round robin groups of four teams each, sending the top two into a 16-team knockout bracket.
Next year the Champions League expands to 36 teams, playing eight games instead of six, ranked in a single standings. The top eight will advance direct to the round of 16. Teams ranked No. 9 through 24 go into a knockout playoffs round to decide the other eight places in the last-16.
The final edition in the established format starts Sept. 19 and group-stage games finish Dec. 13. The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.
- August 31, 2023 19:39Draw preview
There will be 14 winners of the Champions League, or the old European Cup, in the 32-team group stage draw on Thursday after PSV Eindhoven advanced in the qualifying playoffs.
PSV, the European champion in 1988, beat Rangers 5-1 in their playoff second leg on Wednesday to complete a 7-3 aggregate score.
Royal Antwerp had not played in the competition since 1957 yet also sealed its place in the draw by winning 2-1 at AEK Athens. The champion of Belgium advanced 3-1 on aggregate.
Copenhagen completed the lineup with a 1-1 draw at home to competition debutant Raków Częstochowa having already won 1-0 in Poland.
PSV’s single European title means winners of 48 of the 68 editions of Europe’s most prized club title will enter the draw. It includes record 14-time champion Real Madrid and defending champion Manchester City, which won its first title in June.
