Egyptian side Al Ahly SC will look to cause a major upset when it faces Spanish heavyweight Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Morocco on Thursday.

Al Ahly has already knocked out CONCACAF champion Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinals of the competition, and will set it eyes on the European giant, which comes on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga.

Saudi side Al-Hilal already upset Brazilian club Flamengo 3-2, with striker Salem Al-Dawsari finding the net, in the first semifinal and will take on the winner on Saturday.

“This is to history, Hilal,” the club said on Twitter. “Look where we are!” Al-Hilal opened the scoring from the spot in the fourth minute with Al-Dawsari after Luciano Vietto was fouled.

The last time a non-European club won the Club World Cup was in 2012, when Brazil’s Corinthians beat Chelsea 1-0 in Japan.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Ahly: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; Fathi, Dieng, El Solia; Tau, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr