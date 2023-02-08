Football

Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid: When, where to watch FIFA Club World Cup, live streaming info

The last time a non-European club won the Club World Cup was in 2012, when Brazil’s Corinthians beat Chelsea 1-0 in Japan.

Team Sportstar
08 February, 2023 20:31 IST
Real Madrid players attend a training session in Rabat ahead of the semifinal against Al Ahly.

Real Madrid players attend a training session in Rabat ahead of the semifinal against Al Ahly. | Photo Credit: AFP

Egyptian side Al Ahly SC will look to cause a major upset when it faces Spanish heavyweight Real Madrid at the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Morocco on Thursday.

Al Ahly has already knocked out CONCACAF champion Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinals of the competition, and will set it eyes on the European giant, which comes on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga.

Saudi side Al-Hilal already upset Brazilian club Flamengo 3-2, with striker Salem Al-Dawsari finding the net, in the first semifinal and will take on the winner on Saturday.

“This is to history, Hilal,” the club said on Twitter. “Look where we are!” Al-Hilal opened the scoring from the spot in the fourth minute with Al-Dawsari after Luciano Vietto was fouled.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Ahly: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; Fathi, Dieng, El Solia; Tau, Sherif, Abdel Kader

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

When and where to watch Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid?
The Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup semifinal will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
How can I watch FIFA Club World Cup semifinal in India?
Unfortunately, the Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid match is not available for live telecast in India.
Where can I watch FIFA Club World Cup semifinal, Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid, live?
The FIFA Club World Club semifinal, Al Ahly SC vs Real Madrid, can be live streamed on FIFA+.

