AFC Champions League quarterfinal: Ronaldo’s Al Nassr suffers narrow loss against Al Ain in first-leg

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr team suffered a 1-0 loss against United Arab Emirates’ Al Ain club in their AFC Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.
Soufiane Rahimi scored the match’s only goal right before half-time in the 44th minute.
AS IT HAPPENED: Al Ain vs Al Nassr HIGHLIGHTS
Despite registering more shots on target and enjoying a greater share of possession than its opponent, Al Nassr could not break down the Al Ain side, which displayed a spirited performance in front of its home crowd.
Getting an additional 11 minutes at the end of the second-half, Al Nassr kept pushing for the equaliser. However, its night turned from bad to worse after centre-back Aymeric Laporte saw a red card for shoving Al Ain right-back Bandar Al-Ahbabi to the ground.
The second leg will be played on March 12 at 1:30 AM IST.
