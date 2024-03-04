MagazineBuy Print

AFC Champions League quarterfinal: Ronaldo’s Al Nassr suffers narrow loss against Al Ain in first-leg

Soufiane Rahimi scored the match’s only goal right before half-time in the 44th minute.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 23:39 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Soufiane Rahimi of Al Ain celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates.
FILE - Soufiane Rahimi of Al Ain celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE - Soufiane Rahimi of Al Ain celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr team suffered a 1-0 loss against United Arab Emirates’ Al Ain club in their AFC Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Soufiane Rahimi scored the match’s only goal right before half-time in the 44th minute.

AS IT HAPPENED: Al Ain vs Al Nassr HIGHLIGHTS

Despite registering more shots on target and enjoying a greater share of possession than its opponent, Al Nassr could not break down the Al Ain side, which displayed a spirited performance in front of its home crowd.

Getting an additional 11 minutes at the end of the second-half, Al Nassr kept pushing for the equaliser. However, its night turned from bad to worse after centre-back Aymeric Laporte saw a red card for shoving Al Ain right-back Bandar Al-Ahbabi to the ground.

The second leg will be played on March 12 at 1:30 AM IST.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
