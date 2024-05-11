MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo remains trophy-less as Neymar wins title in debut season with Al Hilal

The title seals a formidable campaign by Al Hilal, which remain unbeaten in 31 league matches and put together a run of 34 consecutive wins in all competitions -- a record for a top-flight team.

Published : May 11, 2024 23:16 IST , Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Al Hilal, which lost Neymar Junior to injury in October, beat bottom-placed Al Hazm 4-1 to go an unbeatable 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with three matches remaining.
Al Hilal, which lost Neymar Junior to injury in October, beat bottom-placed Al Hazm 4-1 to go an unbeatable 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with three matches remaining. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Al Hilal, which lost Neymar Junior to injury in October, beat bottom-placed Al Hazm 4-1 to go an unbeatable 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with three matches remaining. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Record-breaking Al Hilal sealed its fourth Saudi Pro League title in five years on Saturday, extending Cristiano Ronaldo’s wait for silverware in the big-spending competition.

Al Hilal, which lost Neymar Junior to injury in October, beat bottom-placed Al Hazm 4-1 to go an unbeatable 12 points clear of Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with three matches remaining.

The title seals a formidable campaign by Al Hilal, which remain unbeaten in 31 league matches and put together a run of 34 consecutive wins in all competitions -- a record for a top-flight team.

Neymar walks on the pitch holding his daughter Mavie after Al Hilal win the Saudi Pro League.
Neymar walks on the pitch holding his daughter Mavie after Al Hilal win the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Neymar walks on the pitch holding his daughter Mavie after Al Hilal win the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jorge Jesus’s Riyadh club has now secured bragging rights in the most anticipated Saudi season of all time, after Ronaldo’s arrival in January last year triggered a flood of big-name arrivals.

Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez were among the veterans to up sticks for Saudi, the world’s biggest oil exporter, on eye-watering contracts.

The ‘Big Four’ Saudi clubs -- Al Hilal, Al Nassr, Benzema’s Al Ittihad and Mahrez’s Al Ahli -- are all owned by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth vehicle that is driving Saudi’s economic diversification from oil.

Al Hilal will look to frustrate Ronaldo, 39, again when it takes on city rival Al Nassr in the King’s Cup final on May 31.

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

Al Nassr /

Al-Hilal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians begins 158-run chase vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo remains trophy-less as Neymar wins title in debut season with Al Hilal
    AFP
  3. Indian football team begins camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of FIFA World Cup qualification matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. BCCI set to rejig domestic schedule; do away with toss in C.K. Nayudu trophy on experimental basis
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL 2024: Super Kings look to bolster playoff chances in potential last dance of MS Dhoni in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo remains trophy-less as Neymar wins title in debut season with Al Hilal
    AFP
  2. AFC Champions League final: Yokohama Marinos pull off comeback to beat Al Ain 2-1 in first leg
    Reuters
  3. Parma and Como promoted to Serie A
    Reuters
  4. Inzaghi gets ‘all answers needed’ as Inter humiliates Frosinone
    Reuters
  5. Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians begins 158-run chase vs Kolkata Knight Riders
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo remains trophy-less as Neymar wins title in debut season with Al Hilal
    AFP
  3. Indian football team begins camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of FIFA World Cup qualification matches
    Team Sportstar
  4. BCCI set to rejig domestic schedule; do away with toss in C.K. Nayudu trophy on experimental basis
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. IPL 2024: Super Kings look to bolster playoff chances in potential last dance of MS Dhoni in Chennai
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment