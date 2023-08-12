Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup final Highlights: Ronaldo’s brace leads Nassr to trophy

When and Where to watch match?

When will Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final kick-off?

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final match will be played on 12th August 2023. The kick-off is at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final be played?

The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final will be played at King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.