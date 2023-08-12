Al Nassr 2-1 Al Hilal, Arab Club Champions Cup final Highlights: Ronaldo’s brace leads Nassr to trophy

- August 12, 2023 23:26Match Report
- August 12, 2023 23:19FULL TIME - Al Nassr beats Al Hilal 2-1
A final attempt by Al Hilal players for a goal but Malcom misses the shot, and with this, the referee blows the full-time whistle which means the men in yellow, Al Nassr wins its first trophy since Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing! They beat Al Hilal for the first time since December 2021 and what a time to beat your arch-rivals! Ronaldo leads Nassr to a trophy, a fitting end to this story.
- August 12, 2023 23:17120+1’
Another substitution for Nassr, Brozovic has been replaced by Al-Sulaiheem.
- August 12, 2023 23:16120’
Al Hilal is trying its best to hold its shape and stay deep with constant attack with high-press. Mane meanwhile has been swapped off with the number 46 Sau Al Elewai
- August 12, 2023 23:14118’
Al Hilal players are protesting for a handball inside the box. The referee says play-on but was it a missed opportunity for Hilal?
- August 12, 2023 23:10114’
Ronaldo collided with Mohammed Jahfali and fell awkwardly. Ronaldo has injured himself and Ali Alhassan comes in as his substitute as he goes off the ground writhing in pain on a gold cart.
- August 12, 2023 23:05109’
CLOSE! Saud Abdul Hamid takes a rocket shot that curls just away from the box. Had it been just a few inches left, he would have given Hilal an equaliser of the highest quality.
- August 12, 2023 23:03107’
A careful negotiation by the defence and midfield of Al Nassr denies any early changes in the second half of extra time. Hilal wins a corner that has been cleared away quickly.
- August 12, 2023 22:59HALF TIME (ET) 105+5’
Nassr takes the possession back at half-time.
- August 12, 2023 22:56105+3’
Four minutes have been added as extra time for the first half time extra time!
- August 12, 2023 22:56105+2’
Alaqidi saved a shot that came from the corner kick just at the stroke of half-time of extra time and although he conceded another corner, but Nassr’s defence safely took the possession back.
- August 12, 2023 22:52104’
Luis Castro is fuming with a heavy tackle on his player. He has been escorted back by the security for his aggression shown from the sidelines.
- August 12, 2023 22:4898’
GOALLLLLL! Ronaldo scores a goal that could well be the winner in the extra time! The man, the myth, the legend leads his way to supremacy! He heads in the ball in rebound which came off the bar and puts Nassr in lead.
- August 12, 2023 22:4596’
Hilal controls the midfield game with the possession. They are going for late runs in the attack but have swift control with possession at the moment.
- August 12, 2023 22:4393’
CHANCE! Ronaldo gets a clear shot at the target but Al Bulayahi’s supermanisque save inside the box denies a winner for Al Nassr!
- August 12, 2023 22:4191’
Abdullah Al Hamdan comes in for Michael for Al Nassr
Abdulrahman Ghareeb in for Talisca
- August 12, 2023 22:37Extra Time!
15 minutes of two halves in on our way and if the deadlock doesn’t break in the extra time then we will go to the penalties!
- August 12, 2023 22:3190+6
A chaotic end to the 96 minutes of football where both Al Hilal and Al Nassr tried their everything in the last few minutes to get the decider but not to be as the match goes for extra time!
- August 12, 2023 22:3090+3
CHANCE: Al Dawsari takes the corner kick and passes to Ruben Neves who crosses inside to Savic but the Serbian header is off-target.
- August 12, 2023 22:2790+1’
Five minutes have been added after the regulation 90 minutes.
- August 12, 2023 22:2690’
This time Ronaldo was ahead of the defence line and the flag was up for him while Nassr was in the attack.
- August 12, 2023 22:2588’
OFF SIDE: Savic in an of side position and he misses to keep his shot inside the target as well.
- August 12, 2023 22:2185’
OFF SIDE: Ronaldo beats the defence and scores a goal but the flag is up and he misses a golden opportunity to seal it for his team.
- August 12, 2023 22:2184’
Subs for Al Hilal:
OUT: Y. Al Shahrani, Koulibaly
IN: Mohamed Alburayh, Mohamed Jahfali
- August 12, 2023 22:1982’
The new sub, Konan gets a hard tackle and he is on the ground, in pain and gets medical attention.
- August 12, 2023 22:1880’
Subs for Al Nassr:
OUT: A. Al Lajami, A. Al Khaibari
IN: Mohamed Al Fatil, Ghislain Konan
- August 12, 2023 22:1578’
RED CARD: Nawaf Boushal gets a RED CARD off the bench and has been sent away by the referee.
- August 12, 2023 22:11FULL-TIME!!74’ GOAL Ronaldo scores an equaliser
GOALLLLLL! Ronaldo scores an equaliser and Al Nassr is back on its feet! Brilliant run by Al Ghanam to beat the defensive line from the right channel and low cross to Ronaldo and easy pickings for the captain, who gets his fifth goal of the tournament!
AL NASSR 1-1 AL HILAL
- August 12, 2023 22:0870’ RED CARD
BOOKING: Adbulelah Al Amri gets himself booked with a yellow card while tackling Malcom, who ran with the ball and went almost inside the box. A VAR review overturns the decision and hands Al Amri a RED CARD to leave Al Nassr with 10-man in the middle.
- August 12, 2023 22:0265’
A fighting game for the last few minutes for both teams. High-intensity presses from both sides but somehow the ball is tucked in the midfield, which Hilal would not mind at all. Nassr finally goes for a run but lack of creativity in the final third is haunting them at the moment.
- August 12, 2023 21:5761’
CHANCE! Talisca gets the ball in the final third and hits the ball on target but Al Owais with another brilliant save deny an equaliser for Al Nassr.
- August 12, 2023 21:5558’
MISSED! The evident desperation of Nassr’s players is leading them to make elementary mistakes. Constant turnovers from midfield lead to an attack from Hilal but Ronaldo gets the ball this time and runs deep to choose a spot and attempts a long-ranger, only to hit wide off the target.
- August 12, 2023 21:5356’
Koulibaly wins a one-on-one ball against Ronaldo, who was looking to create space but he closes in on time to win back the possession.
- August 12, 2023 21:5254’
Nassr desperately wants to get back in the game but Hilal quickly deployed numbers in defence. The quid pro quo tactics seemed to be working in Hilal’s favour as they were able to squeeze in for quick runs down the flanks.
- August 12, 2023 21:49FULL-TIME!!51’ Goal
GOALLLLLLL! Michael registers his name in the scoresheet and puts Hilal in the lead. Kanno wins the ball and crosses back to Malcom who went deep with the ball, only to pass it back to Michael, who was in perfect position as he heads in the ball to find the back of the net.
Al Hilal 1-0 Al Nassr
- August 12, 2023 21:4449’
Yellow Card: Nassr looked to generate some attack but Mane fouled and got himself booked for an unnecessary challenge.
- August 12, 2023 21:4347’
Savic squeezed past two defenders to break into the final line of defence and shot wide of the box. A reckless work in defence.
- August 12, 2023 21:41Live action resumes
The second half kicks off with Nassr keeping the possession before a school-boy error from Mane, who went offside and gave the possession back on a platter to Hilal.
- August 12, 2023 21:25Deadlock at haltime
- August 12, 2023 21:22Half-Time - Al Nassr 0-0 Al Hilal
Two minutes of extra time has been added. Hilal on piercing attack. Clean work from Nassr’s defence to deny any late goals in the first half and with this the first half ended with 0-0 scoreline.
- August 12, 2023 21:1945+1’
Free Kick: Brozovic takes the set piece, and Al Owais throws it away, Fofana, however, gets the ball in the right channel and delivers a meaty flying, angling away for Ronaldo, who gets in action to direct it towards the keeper but Owana was well aware of his position as he dives on his left to save a brilliant shot.
- August 12, 2023 21:1644’
Yellow Card: A tough tackle on Ronaldo by Koulibaly in his half resulted in the second card shown in the game. Koulibaly gets a yellow as the heated argument and animated exchanges follow between players from both sides. Sultan Al Ghanam and Al Bulayhi also see a yellow card each for engaging in the heated conversation.
- August 12, 2023 21:1541’
The interruption in the game due to the previous challenge continues.
- August 12, 2023 21:1139’
Savic delivers a dangerous ball inside the box, changing the flanks, Malcom gets the ball before Alawjami tackles Ruben Neves inside the box. The latter looked in some serious pain and he went off the ground after quick medical attention. No cards were given to any player for the challenge.
- August 12, 2023 21:0836’
A quick turnover from Mane led a run from wide of the backline. Ronaldo, who gets the ball in the central channel, passes it to Talisca further, but another missed opportunity for the men-in-yellow.
- August 12, 2023 21:0633’
Yellow Card: Marcelo Brozovic challenges Milinkovic-Savic and gets a yellow card quickly for his bad tackle. The first card of the match.
- August 12, 2023 21:0431’
CLOSE! Nassr on the run, Fofana gets wide of the left flank to create some width for him, he thinks for a moment before delivering a pin-point cross to Brozovic on the right flank but he misses to connect his shot.
- August 12, 2023 21:0129’
Fofana gives a through ball to Khaibari, he takes a shot from far away and Al Owais does enough to save it twice for Hilal.
- August 12, 2023 20:5827’
End-to-end attacking football display from both sides, Ronaldo led two runs for Nassr before Hilal failed to get anything from their run. Brozovic gets a corner and Ronaldo fails to find the back of the net.
- August 12, 2023 20:5724’
Al Hilal on the counterattack. A shot from Koulibaly was blocked by Alaqidi and the men in blue get a corner now. Neves takes the corner and delivers a high ball inside the box, Koulibaly fights for the ball but fails to get a hold of the possession.
- August 12, 2023 20:5421’
Free Kick: Ronaldo gets a free kick, although far away from the box, he goes for strength over creativity and hits the defensive wall.
- August 12, 2023 20:5017’
Free Kick: Neves wins a one-on-one challenge from Nassr’s defence. He gets a free-kick just outside the penalty box, on the left of the keeper in what could be dangerous territory for the defence. Neves chipped over the ball but cleared on time by Nassr’s backline.
- August 12, 2023 20:4815’
Corner: Talisca wins a corner but Nassr wastes another set-piece.
- August 12, 2023 20:4714’
Free Kick: A set-piece for Al Nassr from 60 yards away from the box. A curling ball to keeper Owais was ineffective as he saved it with a flying kick. Talisca tries for a shot on the rebound but is saved again.
- August 12, 2023 20:4512’
66 No. from Hilal, Abdulhamid tackles Telles of Nassr and has injured him in the process. The latter looks in pain as the match halts for a minute.
- August 12, 2023 20:449’
Al Ghanam throws in the ball and the midfield quickly turns over for Al Nassr to make a quick run from the left flank. Mane keeps the possession before an interception from Hilal’s defence.
- August 12, 2023 20:406’
Malcom gives a beautiful through ball to Dawsari, who runs away with the ball, deceives the backline but misses his shot and could keep on target. Hilal missing its second change under first six minutes.
- August 12, 2023 20:373’
Al Hilal is keeping the majority of the ball possession in the midfield with few in line passes, Ruben Neves attempts a shot but he is off target.
- August 12, 2023 20:35Kick Off
Three...two...and one...We are underway from Riyadh for the Arab Club Champions Cup final between Al Nassr vs Al Hilal.
- August 12, 2023 20:28Warm up time!
- August 12, 2023 20:24Kick-Off Soon
We are minutes away from the kick-off as players are warming up.
- August 12, 2023 20:11Al Hilal
Finished Second in Group B
QF - beat Al Ittihad 3-1
SF - beat Al Shabad 3-1
- August 12, 2023 20:10Al Nassr road to final
Finished Second In Group C
QF - beat Raja Cascablanca 3-1
SF - beat Al Shorta 1-0
- August 12, 2023 20:03Head-to-head in last 5 matches
Al Nassr - 1: Al Hilal - 3: Draw - 1
- August 12, 2023 19:47Recent Form
Al Hilal form: (All competitions)
W W W L D
Al Nassr form: (All competitions)
W W D W D
- August 12, 2023 19:42Fun Fact
Al Nassr hasn’t defeated Al-Hilal Since 16 December 2021 and looking for its first win in two years! Can the men in yellow break the jinx today?
- August 12, 2023 19:41The Blues enters
- August 12, 2023 19:38Al Hilal starting XI
Alowais, Saud, Koulibaly, Al. Bulayhi, Y. Shahrani, Kanno, Ruben Neves, Michael, Salem, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom
- August 12, 2023 19:37Al Nassr staring XI
Al-Nassr XI: Nawaf, Sultan, Lajami, Alamri, Alex Telles, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Fofana, Talisca, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo
- August 12, 2023 19:32Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Predicted XI
Al-Hilal- N.Alaqidi, S.Al Ghanam, A. Alawjami, A. Madu, A. Telles, M. Brozovic, A. Al- Khaibari, Seko Fofana, Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane
Al-Nassr- Hbib Alwotayan, S. Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, A. Al Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani, M.Kanno, Ruben Neves, Micheal, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, S. Al Dawsari, Malcolm
- August 12, 2023 19:31Big Guns!
- August 12, 2023 19:30Al Hilal Squad
Goalkeepers:
Al-Owais, Al-Wutaian
Defenders:
Koulibaly, Hyun-soo Jang, Al-Boleahi, Al-Dawsari, Al-Mufarrij, Jahfali, Al-Khaibari, Al-Shahrani, Al-Obaid, Abdulhamid, Al-Burayk, Al-Yami
Midfielders:
Neves, Al-Malki, Milinkovic-Savic, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr, Al-Nasser, Michael, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Qahtani, Malcolm, Carrillo
Forwards:
Marega, Al-Shehri, Al-Hamdan, Radif
- August 12, 2023 19:28Al Nassr Squad
Goalkeepers:
Ospina, Al-Aqidi, Al-Bukhari, Abdullah, Ozaybi
Defenders:
Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Konan, Telles, Al-Shammari, S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Boushal
Midfielders:
Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Ali, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Martinez, Al-Najei, Mane, Ghareeb, Mashripov, K. Al-Ghannam, Yahya
Forwards:
Ronaldo, Adam, Maran
- August 12, 2023 19:21When and Where to watch match?
When will Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final kick-off?
Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final match will be played on 12th August 2023. The kick-off is at 8:30 PM IST.
Where will Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final be played?
The Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Arab Club Champions Cup final will be played at King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
- August 12, 2023 19:17Match Day!
- August 12, 2023 19:11Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Arab Club Champions Cup final match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr, happening at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
