1565081105.jpg

Saudi champion Al-Ittihad signs midfielder Fabinho from Liverpool

Fabinho made 219 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in 2018 and helped the team to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 07:48 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Fabinho will join Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club.
Fabinho will join Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club. | Photo Credit: AFP
Fabinho will join Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brazil midfielder Fabinho has joined Al Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal, the Saudi club announced on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the Saudi Pro League champion, known as Tigers, paid 40 million pounds (51.33 million USD) for the 29-year-old.

Al-Ittihad posted a video on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, with the title “Tigers are permitted to pass” in reference to media reports suggesting the deal might be delayed due to the breed of Fabinho’s dogs which are prohibited from entering Saudi Arabia.

The video featured the Brazilian midfielder holding a tiger and saying: “I’m Tiger.”

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks another record as Al Nassr thrashes Monastir 4-1 in Arab Club Champions Cup

“Today I leave my home. It’s been five years wearing this jersey and always with the greatest honour and happiness possible. I love this club. Thank you, Reds, for everything we’ve experienced together. You will never walk alone,” Fabinho wrote on X.

Fabinho will join Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the Jeddah-based club.

The Brazil international made 219 appearances for Liverpool since his arrival in 2018 and helped the team to the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Jordan Henderson also left Liverpool last week to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League has become an attractive destination for high-profile players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January in a deal reported to be worth around 220 million USD per year.

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
