Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr LIVE Score: ITT 1-2 NAS, Saudi Pro League; Ronaldo scores equalising penalty, Talisca goal takes the lead

- December 27, 2023 00:2845+12’
Benzema plays a strong pass to Romarinho inside the box but Al Nassr’ maintains its form at the back and defends the ball well.
- December 27, 2023 00:2745+11’
Telles awarded a yellow card for his challeneg on Hamdallah.
- December 27, 2023 00:2345+7’
The ball goes in the air as Hawsawi tries to reach it, but Mane runs on the defender and almost wins the ball with the high press.
- December 27, 2023 00:1845+3’
Hamdallah takes a shot from the edge of the box but the wide off of the target.
- December 27, 2023 00:1845’
12 minutes added as added time.
- December 27, 2023 00:1341’
Ronaldo chips it high to Fofana but the ball is cleared away from the box. Benzema makes the counter attacking run with the ball but Nassr’s backline falls back efficiently and stops him. Romarinho was in on goal and takes a shot but stopped by Nassr’s Alaqidi.
- December 27, 2023 00:11YELLOW CARD40’
Kante pulls down Alex Telles, deep into the Ittihad box. Awarded a yellow card.
- December 27, 2023 00:10GOAL38’ - Talisca makes it two for Nassr!
Telles puts a cross in for Talisca who chests the ball inside the box, cuts the other way, and finds the net with a simple finish!
- December 27, 2023 00:0837’
Mane dribbles from the right wing to the goaline as he cuts in and tries to pass it inside the box, but cleared by his former teammate, Fabinho.
- December 27, 2023 00:0735’
Talisca puts a cross in from the right flank to a leaping Ronaldo, but the ball goes over the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s head.
- December 27, 2023 00:0130’
Coronado takes the free-kick from 25 yards away, the ball is deflected away for a corner.
- December 27, 2023 00:00YELLOW CARD29’
Benzema brought down by Fofana. Yellow card awarded.
- December 26, 2023 23:59YELLOW CARD28’ - Yellow to Alghamdi
Yellow to Alghamdi for diving inside the box.
- December 26, 2023 23:5727’
Coronado takes it, crosses it to Romarinho, who heads it over the bar.
- December 26, 2023 23:5626’
Hamdallah brought down by Brozovic at the edge of the box. A chance from the free-kick for Ittihad.
- December 26, 2023 23:5625’
Al Nassr awarded a corner. Telles takes it and delivers towards Ronaldo, cleared away to Talisca who takes a volley but wide from the target.
- December 26, 2023 23:5524’
Coronado was in on goal for Ittihad but Laporte shields him away from the ball.
- December 26, 2023 23:5322’ - Ronaldo hits the crossbar!
Mane plays a through to a sprinting Ronaldo who reaches the ball and was in on goal. He tries to finish in the top-right corner but hits the cross-bar. Al Nassr misses a big chance.
- December 26, 2023 23:50GOAL19’ - Ronaldo scores from the spot!
Ronaldo steps up to take the penalty. Starts with his iconic run-up and SCORES right down the middle. Al Nassr equalises!
- December 26, 2023 23:49PENALTY17’ - Penalty to Al Nassr!
Late challenge by Hawsawi on Otavio. Foul given to Al Nassr. The ball goes into the box from a free-kick as Benzema boots Hakami in a duel inside the box. Penalty awarded to Al Nassr!
- December 26, 2023 23:4716’
Ronald is fouled from a tackle from behind near the halfway line.
- December 26, 2023 23:45GOAL14’ - Ittihad strikes first!
Hamdallah dribbles into the box and beats three defenders before striking the ball into the net from the near post. Al Itiihad takes the lead at home.
- December 26, 2023 23:4413’ - Al Nassr comes close!
Talisca takes a long shot which is stopped by the keeper, but Otavio reaches it on the rebound, backheels it towards Ronaldo, but the pass is intercepted!
- December 26, 2023 23:4211’ - Ronaldo scores but ruled offside!
Ronaldo scores from an early cross by Telles from the left but ruled offside.
- December 26, 2023 23:409’
Telles tries to play a through ball to Mane but it is stopped beautifully by a sliding Hawsawi for Ittihad.
- December 26, 2023 23:3918’
Telles plays a cross towards the far post to Talisca who could head it goal-wards but tries to pass it to Ronaldo at the centre of the box, however, it is intercepted by Ngolo Kante.
- December 26, 2023 23:366’
Al Nassr holds the possession and plays around the box but Talisca loses the ball at the edge of the penalty area.
- December 26, 2023 23:333’
The keeper plays a long-ball to Ittihad’s Hamdallah but the attacker fails to control it.
- December 26, 2023 23:31KICK-OFF!!!
Al Nassr kicks the game off as it dons its all-white away jersey.
- December 26, 2023 22:55Cristiano Ronaldo is in the starting lineup for Al Nassr!
- December 26, 2023 22:20Al Ittihad’s starting lineup!
- December 26, 2023 22:17Livestream and telecast info
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- December 26, 2023 22:15ITT vs NAS - Match Preview:
Al Ittihad hosts Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema face-off on December 26 at 11:30 PM IST.
Ittihad is currently sixth in the league table having lost its last two and drawn one out of its last five league games. The struggling home side will be hoping for better fortunes but it will be difficult facing the mighty Al Nassr side.
The away team is basking in form having won it’s last three games however, after being thrashed 0-3 by Al Hilal recently, it will be hoping to bounce back in the league.
Ronaldo’s side is currently second in the league table chasing a ten-point gap against the league leaders hence would be hoping for a win to end the year on a high.
