Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE Score: NAS 1-1 FAT at HT; Ronaldo goal cancelled out by Al Najdi strike - Saudi Pro League updates

- February 17, 2024 23:24HT: NAS 1-1 FAT
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the 17th minute was cancelled out by Salem Al Najdi 12 minutes later. Al Fateh has the momentum at the half-time break, Can the side continue and pull off a win at the King Saud Stadium?
- February 17, 2024 23:2245+7’
SAVED! Zelarayan takes a shot from outside the box after Fateh breaks on a counter. Waleed makes a world-class save to stop the ball from breaching the top left corner.
- February 17, 2024 23:2145+5’
Brozovic takes a long range shot which takes a deflection but still lands in the hands of the Fateh keeper.
- February 17, 2024 23:1845+3’
Mane is fouled on the edge of the box on the left but the assistant raises his flag for offside and Al Fateh gets a let off.
- February 17, 2024 23:1645+1’
Ronaldo’s header goes wide off the far post. The cross comes in from Otavio on the left corner.
- February 17, 2024 23:1242’
Tello cuts in to his right foot and takes a long range shot. Alnajami gets in the way and blocks the shot.
- February 17, 2024 23:0939'
Ghanam makes another cross into the box after cutting in to his left foot on the right flank. The target is the far post but the ball has too much weight and runs over the line.
- February 17, 2024 23:0736’
MISSED! Another header squandered by Ronaldo. Al Nassr takes a quick corner and the ball comes in for Ronaldo at the near post who cannot keep his header down.
- February 17, 2024 23:0636’
Ronaldo and Mane work the ball into the box and manage a corner for Al Nassr.
- February 17, 2024 23:0231’
MISS! Ronaldo scuffs a header. The ball was put in the box from the right. Ronaldo is the highest in the air but cannot keep the ball on the target.
- February 17, 2024 22:5929’ NAS 1-1 FAT - Alnajdi scores
GOAL! AL FATEH EQUALIZES! The side has a free kick on the left side of the pitch. The delivery into the box is cleared by Telles but rebound is met by Alnajdi who thuds a volley from the inside the box.
- February 17, 2024 22:5727’
A change for Al Nassr in the goal. Walled comes in for Najjar.
- February 17, 2024 22:5322’
Ronaldo, Talisca and Telles standing over the set piece. Meanwhile, the Al Nassr keeper goes down with some discomfort to his leg, causing an interruption in play.
- February 17, 2024 22:5221’
Ghanam is fouled on the right edge of the penalty area. A dangerous free kick for Al Nassr.
- February 17, 2024 22:5120’
Ghanam tries to play the ball in space into the Al Nassr half. But Telles cleverly cuts his path and draws a foul to end the attack.
- February 17, 2024 22:4717’ NAS 1-0 FAT - Ronaldo scores
RONALDO! He gets his first goal in the league in 2024 and breaks into the ‘SIU’ celebration. Ghanam is on the right flank and gets in behind. The right-back fires in a cross and Ronaldo meets it first time to drill it into the right corner.
- February 17, 2024 22:4615’
WIDE! The first real chance for Nassr. Otavio plays a one-two with Talisca and sets up a chip for the striker. Talisca meets it first time with his left foot but sends it wide of the far post.
- February 17, 2024 22:4414’
Mane and Ronaldo combine on the left flank but the Fateh defence does not allow space for an major threat in the final third.
- February 17, 2024 22:4212’
Batna needs to be attended by the medical staff. An interruption in play.
- February 17, 2024 22:4211’
Otavio tries tio win the ball from Batna high up the pitch but fouls him. Al Nassr with a high press in the early minutes.
- February 17, 2024 22:365’
Sadio Mane gives away the ball in the midfield and Fateh has its first corner. The delivery is cleared by the Nassr defence and the attack fizzles out.
- February 17, 2024 22:343’
Brozovic makes a run in behind the defence and squares a pass which does not find a Nassr shirt in the box.
- February 17, 2024 22:333’
Laporte’s header from a corner flies over the crossbar. Al Nassr with the early attack.
- February 17, 2024 22:321’
Fateh goes long from the centre circle and Nassr wins the possession back within seconds after the start of the game.
- February 17, 2024 22:311’
Al Fateh with the kick off for the first half.
- February 17, 2024 22:29Players on the pitch
Both teams are on the pitch. The customary handshakes are complete. Time for football!
- February 17, 2024 22:08Al Nassr - Last 5 Results
Al Feiha 0-1 Al Nassr
Al Hilal 2-0 Al Nassr
Al Nassr 6-0 Inter Miami
Al Taawoun 1-4 Al Nassr
Al Ittihad 2-5 Al Nassr
- February 17, 2024 22:04Starting Lineups
Al Nassr: Najjar, Ghanam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Brozovic, Talisca, Otavio, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Fateh: Rinne, Zubaidi, Denayer, Saadane, Najdi, Ali, Bendebka, Batna, Tello, Djaniny, Zelarayan
- February 17, 2024 21:40Al Nassr - Starting Lineup
- February 17, 2024 21:38Predicted Lineups
Al Nassr: Al-Najjar, Al Ghanam, Laporte, Lajami, Behich, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Mane, Otavio, Ghareeb, Ronaldo.
Al Fateh: Malayekah, Baattia, Alawjami, Denayer, Al-Najdi, Bendebka, Ali, Al-Fuhaid, Batna, Al Sharfa, Tello.
- February 17, 2024 21:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh today?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh will kick-off at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 17 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.
Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be
