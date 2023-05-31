Football

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?

NAS vs FAT: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 31 May, 2023 17:09 IST
Chennai 31 May, 2023 17:09 IST
File image of Cristiano Ronaldo.

File image of Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP

NAS vs FAT: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh.

Second-placed Al-Nassr will take on Al Fateh in the final gameweek of the Saudi Pro League at the KSU stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

After amassing 69 points from 29 games, Al Ittihad clinched the league title last week as it took an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the league table. With the title race out of the equation, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will look to end its final game of this season on a positive note.

Form guide
Al Nassr - D-W-W-D-W
Al Fateh - D-W-L-L-L

Al Nassr comes into this clash on the back of a gruelling 1-1 draw against Ettifaq, which saw VAR oveturn Gustavo’s potential winner as offisde and ended the title hopes for the Riyadh-based club. Meanwhile, Al Fateh also played out a 1-1 draw against Damac in the previous game.

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST at the KSU stadium in Riyadh.

Where can I watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live across the Sony Sports network.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us