Preview

Second-placed Al-Nassr will take on Al Fateh in the final gameweek of the Saudi Pro League at the KSU stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

After amassing 69 points from 29 games, Al Ittihad clinched the league title last week as it took an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the league table. With the title race out of the equation, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will look to end its final game of this season on a positive note.

Al Nassr comes into this clash on the back of a gruelling 1-1 draw against Ettifaq, which saw VAR oveturn Gustavo’s potential winner as offisde and ended the title hopes for the Riyadh-based club. Meanwhile, Al Fateh also played out a 1-1 draw against Damac in the previous game.