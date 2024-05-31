MagazineBuy Print

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup Final: When, Where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups

All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions final match being played between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Published : May 31, 2024 14:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League winner Al Hilal in the King Cup of Champions Final on Friday (11:30 PM IST) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Al Hilal sealed the title with three games to spare and remained unbeaten in the league, with 31 wins and three draws. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. finished in second place, 14 points behind Hilal.

The 39-year-old Portuguese however had a season to remember after scoring 35 goals, breaking Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34) in a single season, which he did in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr as well.

Al Nassr reached the final after beating Al Khaleej 3-1 in the semifinal, thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, while 10-man Al Hilal edged past Al Ittihad 2-1 after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was shown a red card minutes before half time.

Al Hilal is eyeing the domestic treble after securing the league and the Saudi Super Cup, while Al Nassr is looking to capitalise on its last shot at silverware to add to the Arab Club Champions Cup this season.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al Shahrani, Neves, Kanno, Michael, Lodi, Malcom, Mitrovic

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the King Cup of Champions final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal start?
The King Cup of Champions final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will kick off on May 31, Friday at 11:30 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Where to watch the  King Cup of Champions final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal?
The King Cup of Champions final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.
The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Al Hilal /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Aleksandar Mitrovic

