Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, King’s Cup Final: When, Where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted lineups

Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League winner Al Hilal in the King Cup of Champions Final on Friday (11:30 PM IST) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Al Hilal sealed the title with three games to spare and remained unbeaten in the league, with 31 wins and three draws. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. finished in second place, 14 points behind Hilal.
The 39-year-old Portuguese however had a season to remember after scoring 35 goals, breaking Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34) in a single season, which he did in the 2018-19 season for Al Nassr as well.
Al Nassr reached the final after beating Al Khaleej 3-1 in the semifinal, thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, while 10-man Al Hilal edged past Al Ittihad 2-1 after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was shown a red card minutes before half time.
Al Hilal is eyeing the domestic treble after securing the league and the Saudi Super Cup, while Al Nassr is looking to capitalise on its last shot at silverware to add to the Arab Club Champions Cup this season.
PREDICTED LINEUPS
Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo
Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al Shahrani, Neves, Kanno, Michael, Lodi, Malcom, Mitrovic
