Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, King’s Cup final: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts for Nassr; Updates of NAS v HIL

Key Updates
- May 31, 2024 22:59The stage is set
- May 31, 2024 22:43Cristiano Ronaldo has had a record-breaking season in Saudi Arabia. Can he cap it off with a trophy?
- May 31, 2024 22:31PREVIEW
Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League winner Al Hilal in the King Cup of Champions Final on Friday (11:30 PM IST) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
Al Hilal sealed the title with three games to spare and remained unbeaten in the league, with 31 wins and three draws. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. finished in second place, 14 points behind Hilal.
Al Nassr reached the final after beating Al Khaleej 3-1 in the semifinal, thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, while 10-man Al Hilal edged past Al Ittihad 2-1 after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was shown a red card minutes before half time.
Al Hilal is eyeing the domestic treble after securing the league and the Saudi Super Cup, while Al Nassr is looking to capitalise on its last shot at silverware to add to the Arab Club Champions Cup this season.
- May 31, 2024 22:22Al Hilal starting XI
- May 31, 2024 22:22Al Nassr starting XI
- May 31, 2024 22:22LINEUPS OUT!!
- May 31, 2024 22:17LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The King Cup of Champions final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will kick off on May 31, Friday at 11:30 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.
The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website. The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.
