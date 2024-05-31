MagazineBuy Print

Live

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, King’s Cup final: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts for Nassr; Updates of NAS v HIL

NAS vs HIL Live Score: Catch the live updates of the King Cup of Champions final match being played between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Updated : May 31, 2024 23:18 IST

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo had a season to remember in the Saudi Pro League after scoring 35 goals, breaking Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34) in a single season.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a season to remember in the Saudi Pro League after scoring 35 goals, breaking Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah's record for the most goals scored by a player (34) in a single season.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a season to remember in the Saudi Pro League after scoring 35 goals, breaking Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player (34) in a single season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the King Cup of Champions final match being played between Al Nassr and Al Hilal at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

  • May 31, 2024 22:59
    The stage is set
  • May 31, 2024 22:43
    Cristiano Ronaldo has had a record-breaking season in Saudi Arabia. Can he cap it off with a trophy?

    Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record for most goals scored in a season

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Al Nassr against Al Ittihad to break the record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season. (35)

  • May 31, 2024 22:31
    PREVIEW

    Al Nassr will face Saudi Pro League winner Al Hilal in the King Cup of Champions Final on Friday (11:30 PM IST) at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

    Al Hilal sealed the title with three games to spare and remained unbeaten in the league, with 31 wins and three draws. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. finished in second place, 14 points behind Hilal.

    Al Nassr reached the final after beating Al Khaleej 3-1 in the semifinal, thanks to goals from Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, while 10-man Al Hilal edged past Al Ittihad 2-1 after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was shown a red card minutes before half time.

    Al Hilal is eyeing the domestic treble after securing the league and the Saudi Super Cup, while Al Nassr is looking to capitalise on its last shot at silverware to add to the Arab Club Champions Cup this season.

  • May 31, 2024 22:22
    Al Hilal starting XI
  • May 31, 2024 22:22
    Al Nassr starting XI
  • May 31, 2024 22:22
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • May 31, 2024 22:17
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The King Cup of Champions final match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will kick off on May 31, Friday at 11:30 PM IST at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

    The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and website. The match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

