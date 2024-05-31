MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian women’s football team suffers 0-3 loss against Uzbekistan

In an evenly contested first half, the Blue Tigresses’ defence displayed fortitude and strong physicality to ensure that the Uzbek strikers did not have much to work with around the box.

Published : May 31, 2024 21:53 IST , Tashkent - 2 MINS READ

PTI
The Indian team, coached by Chaoba Devi, is currently in Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches.
The Indian team, coached by Chaoba Devi, is currently in Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches. | Photo Credit: @IndianFootball/X
infoIcon

The Indian team, coached by Chaoba Devi, is currently in Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches. | Photo Credit: @IndianFootball/X

The Indian women’s football team conceded three second-half goals to suffer a 0-3 loss to Uzbekistan in the first international friendly at the Bunyodkor Stadium here on Friday.

After a goalless first half, striker Khabibulaeva Deora struck a hat-trick to notch up a comfortable victory for the hosts.

In an evenly contested first half, the Blue Tigresses’ defence displayed fortitude and strong physicality to ensure that the Uzbek strikers did not have much to work with around the box.

Marshalled by Ashalata Devi, the defence kept a disciplined line and thwarted a series of set pieces through the period. Despite the pressure, Indian goalkeeper Shreya Hooda was never put to real test.

The game was four minutes old in the second half when Sanju was penalised for a handball inside the box. Faced one-on-one with the Uzbek wingback Khikmatova Madina, Sanju back-pedalled just as Madina hit a cross.

ALSO READ | Ellis hails new FIFA rules around pregnancy, adoption and menstruation

The ball hit the defender’s arm in her attempt to block the cross. The referee duly pointed to the spot and Khabibulaeva Deora made no mistake in opening the hosts’ account.

Deora soon doubled her tally with a second goal in the 75th minute. A long ball from the left was duly collected by the striker and her perfect first touch set her up to finish smartly into the bottom corner with her left foot. Hooda was rooted to her spot.

Doera completed her hat-trick in the 89th minute with a fine goal. Having picked up the ball 30 yards from the goal, she unleashed a rocket with her right foot that nestled in the top corner.

A few minutes later, Pyari Xaxa had a chance for India. She picked up the ball, making a mazy run across the Uzbekistan defence before shooting wide from outside the box.

The Indian team, coached by Chaoba Devi, is currently in Uzbekistan to play two friendly matches. The second friendly match between India and Uzbekistan will be played on June 4.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ashalata Devi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Despite adversity, hope to fulfil Olympic medal dream, says Sharath Kamal
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Explained: Why did India break away from International Boxing Association and join World Boxing?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, King’s Cup final: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts for Nassr; Updates of NAS v HIL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian women’s football team suffers 0-3 loss against Uzbekistan
    PTI
  5. French Open 2024: Birthday girl Swiatek notches easy win against Bouzkova to reach last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. India vs Kuwait World Cup qualifier: Mehtab Singh leaves camp due to personal reasons
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, King’s Cup final: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts for Nassr; Updates of NAS v HIL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian women’s football team suffers 0-3 loss against Uzbekistan
    PTI
  4. France says it foiled attack targeting Olympic Games at St Etienne
    Reuters
  5. Ellis hails new FIFA rules around pregnancy, adoption and menstruation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Despite adversity, hope to fulfil Olympic medal dream, says Sharath Kamal
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. Explained: Why did India break away from International Boxing Association and join World Boxing?
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE score, King’s Cup final: Lineups out; Ronaldo starts for Nassr; Updates of NAS v HIL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian women’s football team suffers 0-3 loss against Uzbekistan
    PTI
  5. French Open 2024: Birthday girl Swiatek notches easy win against Bouzkova to reach last 16
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment