Sports schedule, June 2024: T20 Cricket World Cup, Euros, Copa America, French Open and more

CRICKET
T20 Cricket World Cup
June 1-29: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup - United States and West Indies (Here’s the complete schedule)
South Africa tour of India
June 16 - July 9: South Africa (Women) tour of India - India (ODI, One-off Test and T20Is complete schedule)
FOOTBALL
Champions League
June 2: Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final - England, Wembley
Serie A
June 2: Atalanta vs Fiorentina, Serie A
Indian Football
June 6 - India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Kolkata
June 11 - Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Ar-Rayyan
Euro 2024
June 14 - July 14 - UEFA European Championship (EURO) - Germany (Here’s the complete schedule)
Copa America 2024
June 20 - July 14 - CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 - USA (Here’s the complete schedule)
TENNIS
May 26 - June 9: Roland Garros (French Open) - Grand Slam
June 10-16: BOSS Open, Stuttgart - ATP 250
June 10-16: Libema Open - ATP 250
June 10-16: Libema Open - WTA 250
June 10-16: Rothesay Open - WTA 250
June 17-23: Rothesay Classic - WTA 250
June 17-23: Berlin Ladies Open- WTA 500
June 17-23: Cinch Championships, London - ATP 500
June 17-23: Terra Wortmann Open, Halle - ATP 500
June 23-29: Bad Homburg Open - WTA 500
June 23-29: Mallorca Championships - ATP 250
June 24-29: Rothesay International - ATP 250
June 24-29: Rothesay International - WTA 250
BADMINTON
May 28- June 2: Singapore Open (BWF World Tour Super 750)
June 4-9: Indonesia Open (BWF World Tour Super 1000) - Jakarta
June 11-16: Australia Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Sydney
June 25-30: US Open (BWF World Tour Super 300) - Texas
June 28 - July 2: Badminton Asia Junior Team Championships - Yogyakarta, Indonesia
ATHLETICS
June 2: Stockholm Diamond League
June 7-12: European Athletics Championships - Rome
June 9: USATF New York City Grand Prix (World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold) - New York
June 12: Indian Grand Prix 3 - Bengaluru
June 15-17: National Youth Athletics Championships - Chhattisgarh
June 18: Paavo Nurmi Games (World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold) - Turku, Finland
June 20: 6th Irena Szewińska Memorial (World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold) - Bydgoszcz, Poland
June 21-30: US Olympic Team Trials - Eugene, Oregon
June 27-30: National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships - Panchkula
MOTORSPORT
June 1: Nurburgring 24 hours
June 2: MotoGP Italian Grand Prix
June 9: F1 Canadian Grand Prix
June 15-16: 24 Hours of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe, France
June 23: F1 Spanish Grand Prix
June 30: F1 Austrian Grand Prix
June 30: MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix
HOCKEY
June 1: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Germany - London
June 1: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Germany - London
June 2: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Great Britain - London
June 2: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Great Britain - London
June 8: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Germany - London
June 8: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Germany - London
June 9: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Great Britain - London
June 9: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Great Britain - London
WRESTLING
June 6-9: Budapest Ranking series - Hungary
ARCHERY
June 18-23: Archery World Cup Stage III - Colombia
TABLE TENNIS
June 3-9: WTT Contender - Zagreb, Croatia
June 11-16: WTT Star Contender - Ljubljana, Slovenia
June 17-23: WTT Contender Lagos - Nigeria
June 24-30: WTT Contender Tunis - Tunisia
SHOOTING
May 31 - June 8: ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol - Munich, Germany
June 10-19: ISSF World Cup Shotgun - Lonato, Italy
June 27 - July 1: ISSF World Cup Target Sprint - Hombrechtikon, Switzerland
GOLF
June 13-16: US Open
June 20-23: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
BASKETBALL
June 6-23: NBA Finals
SQUASH
June 2-9: British Open
June 18-22: PSA World Tour Finals
CHESS
June 1-14: FIDE World Junior U20 Championships - Gandhinagar
