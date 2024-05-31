MagazineBuy Print

Sports schedule, June 2024: T20 Cricket World Cup, Euros, Copa America, French Open and more

Here’s the complete sports schedule for June 2024 which features Champions League Final, French Open, Euros, Copa America, F1, MotoGP and more.

Published : May 31, 2024 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is set to participate in European Championships for the sixth time in his career.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is set to participate in European Championships for the sixth time in his career. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is set to participate in European Championships for the sixth time in his career. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

CRICKET

T20 Cricket World Cup

June 1-29: ICC T20 Cricket World Cup - United States and West Indies (Here’s the complete schedule)

South Africa tour of India

June 16 - July 9: South Africa (Women) tour of India - India (ODI, One-off Test and T20Is complete schedule)

FOOTBALL

Champions League

June 2: Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final - England, Wembley

Serie A

June 2: Atalanta vs Fiorentina, Serie A

Indian Football

June 6 - India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Kolkata

June 11 - Qatar vs India, FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Ar-Rayyan

Euro 2024

June 14 - July 14 - UEFA European Championship (EURO) - Germany (Here’s the complete schedule)

Copa America 2024

June 20 - July 14 - CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 - USA (Here’s the complete schedule)

TENNIS

May 26 - June 9: Roland Garros (French Open) - Grand Slam

June 10-16: BOSS Open, Stuttgart - ATP 250

June 10-16: Libema Open - ATP 250

June 10-16: Libema Open - WTA 250

June 10-16: Rothesay Open - WTA 250

June 17-23: Rothesay Classic - WTA 250

June 17-23: Berlin Ladies Open- WTA 500

June 17-23: Cinch Championships, London - ATP 500

June 17-23: Terra Wortmann Open, Halle - ATP 500

June 23-29: Bad Homburg Open - WTA 500

June 23-29: Mallorca Championships - ATP 250

June 24-29: Rothesay International - ATP 250

June 24-29: Rothesay International - WTA 250

BADMINTON

May 28- June 2: Singapore Open (BWF World Tour Super 750)

June 4-9: Indonesia Open (BWF World Tour Super 1000) - Jakarta

June 11-16: Australia Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) - Sydney

June 25-30: US Open (BWF World Tour Super 300) - Texas

June 28 - July 2: Badminton Asia Junior Team Championships - Yogyakarta, Indonesia

ATHLETICS

June 2: Stockholm Diamond League

June 7-12: European Athletics Championships - Rome

June 9: USATF New York City Grand Prix (World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold) - New York

June 12: Indian Grand Prix 3 - Bengaluru

June 15-17: National Youth Athletics Championships - Chhattisgarh

June 18: Paavo Nurmi Games (World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold) - Turku, Finland

June 20: 6th Irena Szewińska Memorial (World Athletics Continental Tour - Gold) - Bydgoszcz, Poland

June 21-30: US Olympic Team Trials - Eugene, Oregon

June 27-30: National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships - Panchkula

MOTORSPORT

June 1: Nurburgring 24 hours

June 2: MotoGP Italian Grand Prix

June 9: F1 Canadian Grand Prix

June 15-16: 24 Hours of Le Mans - Circuit de la Sarthe, France

June 23: F1 Spanish Grand Prix

June 30: F1 Austrian Grand Prix  

June 30: MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix

HOCKEY

June 1: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Germany - London

June 1: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Germany - London

June 2: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Great Britain - London

June 2: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Great Britain - London

June 8: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Germany - London

June 8: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Germany - London

June 9: FIH Pro League (Men) - India vs Great Britain - London

June 9: FIH Pro League (Women) - India vs Great Britain - London

WRESTLING

June 6-9: Budapest Ranking series - Hungary

ARCHERY

June 18-23: Archery World Cup Stage III - Colombia

TABLE TENNIS

June 3-9: WTT Contender - Zagreb, Croatia

June 11-16: WTT Star Contender - Ljubljana, Slovenia

June 17-23: WTT Contender Lagos - Nigeria

June 24-30: WTT Contender Tunis - Tunisia

SHOOTING

May 31 - June 8: ISSF World Cup Rifle / Pistol - Munich, Germany

June 10-19: ISSF World Cup Shotgun - Lonato, Italy

June 27 - July 1: ISSF World Cup Target Sprint - Hombrechtikon, Switzerland

GOLF

June 13-16: US Open

June 20-23: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

BASKETBALL

June 6-23: NBA Finals

SQUASH

June 2-9: British Open

June 18-22: PSA World Tour Finals

CHESS

June 1-14: FIDE World Junior U20 Championships - Gandhinagar

