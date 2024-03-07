Al Nassr vs Al Raed LIVE Saudi Pro League: NAS v RAE; Ronaldo to play, preview, updates

Key Updates
- March 07, 2024 21:24Where to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed can be live streamed on Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.
- March 07, 2024 20:56Match Preview:
Al Nassr is currently second in the league standings nine points behind Al Hilal, hence it will be hoping for a win over Al Raed especially after a disappointing draw in its last league game against Al Hazem in the absence of Ronaldo due to suspension.
Ronaldo, who was suspended in Nassr’s last league game will be eyeing goals in this match. He is the top-scorer of the league (22) and scored his 750th club career goal recently.
Al Nassr lost its first leg of the AFC Champions League quarterfinal against Al Ain. After a draw and a loss in its last two games, Nassr might be feeling underconfident heading into this match.
However, Raed too isn’t faring too well having drawn one and lost two of its last three games, making the tide in favour of Al Nassr.
