Football

Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr edges 3-2 past Al Shabab to keep title hopes alive

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him the most as he scored the winner as Al Nassr kept its title hopes alive after overturning a 0-2 deficit.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 24 May, 2023 02:10 IST
Chennai 24 May, 2023 02:10 IST
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winner.

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the winner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him the most as he scored the winner as Al Nassr kept its title hopes alive after overturning a 0-2 deficit.

Al Nassr registered an all-important 3-2 win against third-placed Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him the most as he scored the winner, assisted by Luiz Gustavo, as Al Nassr kept its title hopes alive after overturning a 0-2 deficit.

Also Read
NAS 3-2 SHB, Saudi Pro League HIGHLIGHTS: Al Nassr edges past Al Shabab to keep title hopes alive; Ronaldo scores winner

In the first half, Al Shabab opened the account courtesy of a penalty from a Gustavo handball. Goncalo Guanca converted it from the spot as put the ball past a diving Agustin Rossi. In the 40th minute, Guanca collected a brace after he slotted it to the left bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Talisca scored his sixth goal of the season in the 44th minute to pull one back as Al Nassr went into halftime trailing by two goals to one. But what followed was a proper display of resilience from the men in yellow as Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ronaldo scored one each in eight minutes to complete the comeback.

Al Ittihad meanwhile, edged past an almost-relegated Al Batin to maintain the three-point difference, at the top of the table, with Ronaldo’s side with two games to go this season.

Al Nassr next travels to Ettifaq on May 27 while Al Ittihad takes on Al Feiha on the same day as the title race nears its climax.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us