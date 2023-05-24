Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr edges 3-2 past Al Shabab to keep title hopes alive

Al Nassr registered an all-important 3-2 win against third-placed Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him the most as he scored the winner, assisted by Luiz Gustavo, as Al Nassr kept its title hopes alive after overturning a 0-2 deficit.

In the first half, Al Shabab opened the account courtesy of a penalty from a Gustavo handball. Goncalo Guanca converted it from the spot as put the ball past a diving Agustin Rossi. In the 40th minute, Guanca collected a brace after he slotted it to the left bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Talisca scored his sixth goal of the season in the 44th minute to pull one back as Al Nassr went into halftime trailing by two goals to one. But what followed was a proper display of resilience from the men in yellow as Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ronaldo scored one each in eight minutes to complete the comeback.

Al Ittihad meanwhile, edged past an almost-relegated Al Batin to maintain the three-point difference, at the top of the table, with Ronaldo’s side with two games to go this season.

Al Nassr next travels to Ettifaq on May 27 while Al Ittihad takes on Al Feiha on the same day as the title race nears its climax.