AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is facing Iranian club Persepolis in a vital match of AFC CHampions League 2023-24 group stage at the Al Awwl Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 22:26 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo with teammates during the warm up before the match.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo with teammates during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Ahmed Yosri
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo with teammates during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Ahmed Yosri

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is facing Iranian club Persepolis in a vital match of AFC CHampions League 2023-24 group stage at the Al Awwl Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian team is leading Group E which also has Iranian champion Persepolis, Tajikistan’s Istikol and A-Duhail of Qatar.

Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
Al-Nassr* 4 4 0 0 12 6 6 12
Persepolis* 4 2 1 1 4 3 1 7
Istikol* 5 0 3 2 2 6 -4 3
A-Duhail* 5 0 2 3 5 8 -3 2

