AFC Champions League points table LIVE: Al-Nassr vs Persepolis, Ronaldo’s side leading in Group E

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr is facing Iranian club Persepolis in a vital match of AFC CHampions League 2023-24 group stage at the Al Awwl Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Arabian team is leading Group E which also has Iranian champion Persepolis, Tajikistan’s Istikol and A-Duhail of Qatar.
|Teams
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|Al-Nassr*
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|6
|6
|12
|Persepolis*
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|Istikol*
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|A-Duhail*
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|2
