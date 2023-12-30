Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Preview, when, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, h2h, predicted lineups and more

- December 30, 2023 22:20Ronaldo and Co. all set for the last outing of 2023
- December 30, 2023 22:02Predicted lineups - Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr
Al Taawoun - Maylson; Al Oyayari, Girotto, Al-Saluli, Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Barrow, Dos Santos, Castro
Al Nassr - Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo
- December 30, 2023 22:02TWN vs NAS - Head-to-head record
The two teams have squared off 32 times across all competitions thus far. Ronaldo’s side has the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 22-6 lead in wins and just four games have ended in draws.
Played - 32
Al Taawoun- 6 | Al Nassr- 22 | Draw - 4
- December 30, 2023 22:02When, where to watch - Al Taawounvs Al Nassr in India
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Taawoun and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.
- December 30, 2023 22:01TWN vs NAS - Match Preview
Al Taawoun hosts Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo leads his team for the last time in 2023 on December 30 at 11:30 PM IST.
Taawoun is currently fourth in the league table having lost its two matches out of its last five league games. The home side will be hoping for better fortunes but it will be difficult facing the mighty Al Nassr side, which is currently in second spot.
The away team is basking in form having won it’s last four games however, it wiil be hoping to keep the pressure on league leader Al-Hilal, especially after suffering a 0-3 away loss recently.
Ronaldo’s side is currently second in the league table chasing a ten-point gap against the league leaders hence would be hoping for a win to end the year on a high.
Ronaldo will look to add to his 53 goals in 2023 as he leads his side for the last time this year.
