MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Preview, when, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, h2h, predicted lineups and more

TWN v NAS: Live coverage of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Taawoun and Al Nassr at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Updated : Dec 30, 2023 22:22 IST

Team Sportstar
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring their third side goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on December 26, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring their third side goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on December 26, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Yasser Bakhsh
lightbox-info

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 26: Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring their third side goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on December 26, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Yasser Bakhsh

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League being played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

  • December 30, 2023 22:20
    Ronaldo and Co. all set for the last outing of 2023
  • December 30, 2023 22:02
    Live-streaming info

    Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo

    ITT vs NAS: All you need to know before the Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League being played at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah.

  • December 30, 2023 22:02
    Predicted lineups - Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr

    Al Taawoun - Maylson; Al Oyayari, Girotto, Al-Saluli, Al Abdulrazzaq; Flavio, El Mahdioui, Medran; Barrow, Dos Santos, Castro

    Al Nassr - Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Lajami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Fofana; Talisca, Al-Najei, Mane; Ronaldo

  • December 30, 2023 22:02
    TWN vs NAS - Head-to-head record

    The two teams have squared off 32 times across all competitions thus far. Ronaldo’s side has the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 22-6 lead in wins and just four games have ended in draws.

    Played - 32

    Al Taawoun- 6 | Al Nassr- 22 | Draw - 4

  • December 30, 2023 22:02
    When, where to watch - Al Taawounvs Al Nassr in India

    The Saudi Pro League match between Al Taawoun and Al Nassr will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. The Saudi Pro League matches can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

  • December 30, 2023 22:01
    TWN vs NAS - Match Preview

    Al Taawoun hosts Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as Cristiano Ronaldo leads his team for the last time in 2023 on December 30 at 11:30 PM IST. 

    Taawoun is currently fourth in the league table having lost its two matches out of its last five league games. The home side will be hoping for better fortunes but it will be difficult facing the mighty Al Nassr side, which is currently in second spot.

    The away team is basking in form having won it’s last four games however, it wiil be hoping to keep the pressure on league leader Al-Hilal, especially after suffering a 0-3 away loss recently. 

    Ronaldo’s side is currently second in the league table chasing a ten-point gap against the league leaders hence would be hoping for a win to end the year on a high. 

    Ronaldo will look to add to his 53 goals in 2023 as he leads his side for the last time this year.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Anderson Talisca /

Marcelo Brozovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Australia beats India to clinch series as efforts of Deepti, Richa go in vain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Preview, when, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, h2h, predicted lineups and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in United Cup
    Reuters
  4. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delhi to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mathias Boe: You need to be a bit selfish to succeed
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Preview, when, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, h2h, predicted lineups and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA suspends new agent rules worldwide until case in Europe settled
    Reuters
  3. Pochettino says ‘crazy to think’ he won’t be involved in Chelsea’s Jan transfer window
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal must do better in both boxes to win Premier League, says Arteta
    Reuters
  5. Milan’s Bennacer back in Algeria squad for Africa Cup of Nations
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Australia beats India to clinch series as efforts of Deepti, Richa go in vain
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Preview, when, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo, h2h, predicted lineups and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Swiatek off to flying start as Poland beat Brazil in United Cup
    Reuters
  4. PKL 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik leads Dabang Delhi to 35-25 win vs UP Yoddhas; Defence shines to give 52-34 win to U Mumba over Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mathias Boe: You need to be a bit selfish to succeed
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment