Russo joins Arsenal as a free agent after leaving United

The 24-year-old, who joined United in 2020 and made 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals, announced last month that she was leaving the club after her contract expired.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 21:20 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Alessia Russo of England looks on prior to the Women’s International Friendly match between England and Portugal.
FILE PHOTO: Alessia Russo of England looks on prior to the Women’s International Friendly match between England and Portugal. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alessia Russo of England looks on prior to the Women’s International Friendly match between England and Portugal. | Photo Credit: Richard Heathcote/ Getty Images

England striker Alessia Russo has joined Arsenal on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, the Women’s Super League side said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who joined United in 2020 and made 59 appearances in all competitions, scoring 26 goals, announced last month that she was leaving the club after her contract expired.

Read More: Hegerberg seeks to emulate Messi and win World Cup to sate unfulfilled career with Norway

“We are delighted to confirm that Alessia Russo has joined us on a permanent deal,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Russo, who has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Lionesses and was part of the team that won last year’s European Championship on home soil, is preparing for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which begins on July 20. 

