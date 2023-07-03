FIFA Women’s World Cup prize money explained: How much does the WWC 2023 winner get?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the most highly anticipated global tournament in women’s football. Scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand, it promises to be a spectacle of skill, passion, and competition.

With teams from different continents vying for glory, fans can expect thrilling matches, unforgettable moments, and a celebration of the beautiful game.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the ninth edition of the tournament is set to captivate audiences worldwide and further propel women’s football to new heights, with more teams and a higher prize money.

READ - FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

What is the prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

FIFA, the world governing body for the spot, announced that a total prize money of 110 million USD has been allocated to the upcoming tournament, three times more than the previous edition.

It is a 300 per cent increase in prize money for this year’s tournament. The fund for the first 32-team tournament is a huge boost from the 24-team edition in 2019, and 10 times what it was in 2015.

A further 42.5 miliion USD (AU$64m) has also been allocated for preparation funding and club benefits.

Here’s the round-by-round break-up of prize money every team will receive:-

Stage Prize money in USD Prize money in INR (approx.) GROUP STAGE 1,560,000 12.78 crores ROUND OF 16 1,870,000 15.32 crores QUARTERFINALS 2,180,000 17.86 crores FOURTH PLACE 2,455,000 20.12 crores THIRD PLACE 2,610,000 21.39 crores RUNNER-UP 3,015,000 24.70 crores CHAMPION 4,290,000 35.15 crores

Another important aspect of the distribution model is that each of the 732 players participating at this year’s World Cup is guaranteed to earn at least 30,000 USD with the members of the title-winning squad set to grab 270,000 USD.

Here’s how much each player could earn depending on her team’s performance:-

Stage Prize money in USD Prize money in INR (approx.) GROUP STAGE 30,000 24.6 lakhs ROUND OF 16 60,000 49.2 lakhs QUARTERFINALS 90,000 73.8 lakhs FOURTH PLACE 165,000 1.35 crores THIRD PLACE 180,000 1.48 crores RUNNER-UP 195,000 1.59 crores CHAMPION 270,000 2.21 crores

Female players worldwide have been fighting for equal pay and equal respect with men’s national teams, including the defending champion United States, Canada, France and Spain.

🇫🇷 v 🇧🇷: 23 June 2019.



An iconic fixture followed by an iconic speech. 💪#FIFAWWC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 23, 2023

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has set a target of equal prize money for men and women at their next World Cups, in 2026 and 2027, respectively — a tough task when the 32 men’s teams shared 440 million USD at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.