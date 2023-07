Women’s World Cup: Full schedule of FIFA WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is all set to be played between July 20 and August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. This is the ninth edition of the tournament and will have a format similar to the men’s World Cup.

The United States of America (USA) is the most successful team in this tournament, with four titles so far, having won the crown twice in a row, in 2015 and 2019.,and will look to complete a hat-trick of World Cups this time around.

How many teams are playing the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will have 32 teams. This is eight more than the previous edition of the tournament.

Which teams are playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup? Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada Group C: Costa Rica, Japan, Spain, Zambia Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

The audience for women’s football has risen in the last few years, with huge interest seen in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Women’s Euros.

Finals of both tournaments were played in front of sold-out audiences and this tournament will look to take that spring further in the first-ever edition of the Women’s World Cup to be played in the Southern Hemisphere.

With just about 20 days left for the FIFA Women’s World Cup to start, here is the entire schedule for the tournament: