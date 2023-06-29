MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster

Farrelly and fellow player Mana Shim accused former National Women’s League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic in 2021.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 12:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Sinead Farrelly of Ireland during the women’s international friendly against the USA at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
FILE PHOTO: Sinead Farrelly of Ireland during the women’s international friendly against the USA at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sinead Farrelly of Ireland during the women’s international friendly against the USA at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. football, has been named to Ireland’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Farrelly and fellow player Mana Shim accused former National Women’s League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic in 2021. The allegations, which he denied, led to investigations by U.S. football and the National Women’s League that concluded mistreatment of players was widespread.

Farrelly had retired more than six years ago but returned to the the game earlier this year, starting for Ireland in an exhibition match against the United States in April, and signing with Gotham FC in the NWSL.

Now she’s been included on Ireland’s 23-player World Cup roster. Ireland’s first game in the tournament is against Australia in Sydney on July 20.

After the exhibition match against the United States, she told reporters that telling her story paved the way for playing again.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it unless I was able to get that off my chest and get that story out because that healing, and the liberation from that, had to occur before I could ever play again, so that was a huge catalyst,” she said.

The Irish World Cup squad with club affiliation:
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (unattached).
Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Connolly (unattached), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (unattached), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham FC), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).
Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers)

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Ireland /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

NWSL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Rana quickfire century take North past 500; Central lead close to 100
    Team Sportstar
  3. National shooting selection trials: Manu Bhakar, Goldi Gurjar shine
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Wembanyama poised to make NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas
    AFP
  5. Hockey India ropes in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for senior men’s team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster
    AP
  2. Brazil’s Antony says he did not assault former girlfriend
    AP
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
    AP
  4. Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move
    Reuters
  5. Germany forward Kai Havertz completes move across London to join Arsenal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster
    AP
  2. Duleep Trophy Live Score, Day 2, quarterfinals: Rana quickfire century take North past 500; Central lead close to 100
    Team Sportstar
  3. National shooting selection trials: Manu Bhakar, Goldi Gurjar shine
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Wembanyama poised to make NBA Summer League debut in Las Vegas
    AFP
  5. Hockey India ropes in mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton for senior men’s team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment