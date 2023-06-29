FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster

Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. football, has been named to Ireland’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Farrelly and fellow player Mana Shim accused former National Women’s League coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion in an article published by The Athletic in 2021. The allegations, which he denied, led to investigations by U.S. football and the National Women’s League that concluded mistreatment of players was widespread.

Farrelly had retired more than six years ago but returned to the the game earlier this year, starting for Ireland in an exhibition match against the United States in April, and signing with Gotham FC in the NWSL.

Now she’s been included on Ireland’s 23-player World Cup roster. Ireland’s first game in the tournament is against Australia in Sydney on July 20.

After the exhibition match against the United States, she told reporters that telling her story paved the way for playing again.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it unless I was able to get that off my chest and get that story out because that healing, and the liberation from that, had to occur before I could ever play again, so that was a huge catalyst,” she said.