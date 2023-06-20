Magazine

FIFA Women’s World Cup: England’s Daly thriving after move home from USA

The 31-year-old Daly moved home to play for Aston Villa after nine years in the National Women’s Soccer League in the US, including seven seasons with the Houston Dash.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 21:50 IST , BURTON UPON TRENT, England - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
After playing in defence for England, Villa deployed her as a striker this season and she thrived, scoring 22 goals in 22 games, becoming the top scorer in the Women's Super League.
After playing in defence for England, Villa deployed her as a striker this season and she thrived, scoring 22 goals in 22 games, becoming the top scorer in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

After playing in defence for England, Villa deployed her as a striker this season and she thrived, scoring 22 goals in 22 games, becoming the top scorer in the Women’s Super League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England’s Rachel Daly believes she is heading to the Women’s World Cup in the best place mentally and physically that she has ever been in her career, and it took a move home from nearly a decade in the United States to get there.

Daly and England held their first pre-World Cup training session on Tuesday under drizzling rain at St. George’s Park, but the mood was bright among the reigning European champion.

The 31-year-old Daly moved home to play for Aston Villa after nine years in the National Women’s Soccer League in the US, including seven seasons with the Houston Dash.

After playing in defence for England, Villa deployed her as a striker this season and she thrived, scoring 22 goals in 22 games, becoming the top scorer in the Women’s Super League.

England's Rachel Daly and Lotte Wubben-Moy in practice for its run-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup.

England’s Rachel Daly and Lotte Wubben-Moy in practice for its run-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

“A lot has changed for me personally since the last tournament, obviously moving home, I’ve been away for 10 years, so I think mentally I’m in a way better place,” Daly told reporters on Tuesday. “I needed to be home.

“Obviously a different position for me in terms of internationally to club levels. So yeah, I think a lot changed for me, but I think you can all tell I’m playing with a smile on my face and enjoying my football so long may that continue... I’d probably say it’s the best season I’ve had in my career.”

Sarina Wiegman’s side, ranked fourth in the world, plays Portugal in a friendly match on July 1 at Milton Keynes, then Olympic champion Canada in a closed-door game in Australia on July 14 before kicking off its World Cup camapign against Haiti on July 22 in Brisbane.

ALSO READ: US captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss the World Cup with a foot injury

While it carries the confidence of hoisting the Euro 2022 trophy, Daly says their European title is also ancient history.

“A lot has changed since then,” Daly said. “The team’s changed. We’ve got new faces. Obviously some of the girls are injured, some have retired, so it’s a new challenge for us.

“It’s nice that we’ve got that under our belts but it’s put to bed now and it’s a completely different tournament.”

While England carries the confidence of hoisting the Euro 2022 trophy, Daly says their European title is also ancient history.

While England carries the confidence of hoisting the Euro 2022 trophy, Daly says their European title is also ancient history. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While Wiegman had been among international coaches frustrated with the late date players could report for the national team, Daly thought the timing - players arrived on Monday - was perfect.

Women’s World Cup TV blackout will harm game, says Japan coach

“We’ve had enough time to have a rest and have a holiday and completely switch off mentally and physically,” she said. “And it’s scientifically proven, it’s not just picking a date and all joining up, starting this day has been planned since the Euros.”

Whether Wiegman uses Daly in defence or up front remains to be seen, Daly said.

“That’s Serena’s decision ... and I’ll respect wherever she chooses and I’m ready to play wherever I’m needed.”

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
