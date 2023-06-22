MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign

Midfielder Annalie Longo is in a race to recover from a serious knee injury and make New Zealand’s Women’s World Cup squad, but will gladly endure pain to play in front of home fans if selectors back her.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 13:57 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Annalie Longo during a New Zealand Football Ferns training session.
Annalie Longo during a New Zealand Football Ferns training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Annalie Longo during a New Zealand Football Ferns training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Midfielder Annalie Longo is in a race to recover from a serious knee injury and make New Zealand’s Women’s World Cup squad, but will gladly endure pain to play in front of home fans if selectors back her.

The 31-year-old tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial ligaments in her left knee against Mexico last September but has returned to training with Jitka Klimkova’s Football Ferns to push for a fourth World Cup appearance.

Longo has cautiously ticked off a number of milestones in her rehab but admits the tight timeframe could mean lingering discomfort come New Zealand’s opening match against Norway on July 20 at Eden Park.

“For me it’s kind of a do-or-die, risk-reward thing,” she told Reuters from training.

READ | New Zealand needs to lift ticket sales for FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA

“I’ve had a fantastic career. I’m going out there and pushing the limits, I suppose, in terms of my knee.

“I think just the nature of the time-frame there is going to be a bit of uncomfortable pain in the knee but it’s all to play at a home World Cup. So I’m just trying to stay positive.”

Longo, who boasts more than 100 caps for the Ferns and became the youngest New Zealand international when she made her 2006 debut at 15, is among a raft of key players trying to prove their fitness in a hurry.

Olivia Chance injured a knee against Iceland in April while fellow midfielder Ria Percival only recently returned to action from an ACL injury sustained more than a year ago.

The trio’s return to training has been a psychological boost for a squad who are on a 10-match winless streak and have struggled to score without their best midfield.

“I was waiting for this moment for a long, long time,” the Ferns’ Czech coach Klimkova said of the three this week.

“They are making the quality of our session much better.”

Drawn in Group A, New Zealand will also play Philippines and Switzerland in the preliminaries, looking for their first ever win at a World Cup and to fulfil their goal of making the knock-out phase.

Longo, who has been juggling rehab with a full-time job for New Zealand Football as their women’s development manager, shrugged off the Ferns’ dire form in the leadup.

“There’s definitely a belief here,” she said.

“Having spent plenty of time around the group, I feel we’re pretty united and know our roles.

“We want to create a bit of history. Having that home advantage, the support behind the team will really push us on.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign
    Reuters
  2. The Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer, says Hayden
    PTI
  3. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    PTI
  4. Women’s Ashes: A beginner’s guide to the England vs Australia multi-format series
    AFP
  5. South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for a quick fix after disappointing start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign
    Reuters
  2. South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for a quick fix after disappointing start
    Reuters
  3. Sunil Chhetri: Leading from the front and redefining greatness
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Inspirational Alex Morgan leads the line for USWNT in FIFA Women’s World Cup title defence
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Saudi Arabia’s lavish recruitment drive rolls on despite Messi miss
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Longo prepared to play with pain for New Zealand’s World Cup campaign
    Reuters
  2. The Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson a forgettable cricketer, says Hayden
    PTI
  3. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    PTI
  4. Women’s Ashes: A beginner’s guide to the England vs Australia multi-format series
    AFP
  5. South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for a quick fix after disappointing start
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment