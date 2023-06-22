MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand needs to lift ticket sales for FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA

Published : Jun 22, 2023 10:14 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: FIFA Chief Women’s football officer Sarai Bareman during an interview in Mumbai on November 2, 2019.
infoIcon

Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand needs to lift ticket sales in the coming weeks given the relatively modest “selling power” of the National Football Ferns team, FIFA executive Sarai Bareman has said.

Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer, said she had fewer concerns about co-host Australia where a record crowd of more than 40,000 are expected for the Matildas’ World Cup warmup match against France in Melbourne on July 14.

Also Read | USA announces 23-member squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

“I have to say my focus is a little bit more on New Zealand as we don’t have the luxury of the Matildas here,” Bareman told a New Zealand Herald podcast.

“In Australia, they are the darlings of the country. Sam Kerr is an absolute superstar and the whole country is in love with football because of the Matildas.

“There’s that selling power that the Matildas have that we don’t quite have here yet in New Zealand with the Football Ferns.

“So there’s a bit more of a lift to do in the coming weeks.”

More than one million tickets have been sold for the July 20 - August 20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, putting the tournament on track to become the most attended, stand-alone women’s sporting event ever.

New Zealand, which is hosting 29 of the 64 matches, had sold nearly 250,000 tickets, local organisers told Reuters last week.

The Football Ferns have been on a 10-match winless streak dating back to 2022 and may struggle to reach the World Cup’s knock-out rounds.

The home team is nonetheless expecting big crowds for their group matches, with Auckland’s Eden Park tipped for a sell-out for the opener against Norway.

Other matches may be a harder sell in a country famously obsessed with rugby union but boasting little football tradition.

Australia, which has high expectations of the Matildas and thrilled in the men’s team’s advance to the knock-out phase of the World Cup in Qatar, is expecting record crowds at the women’s tournament.

Also Read | FIFA Women’s World Cup: Risky move pays off for Lionesses’ England

The biggest attendance for a stand-alone women’s football match in Australia was 36,109 when the hosts played the world champion United States in November 2021 at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.

Governing body Football Australia said on Thursday that the record is set to be smashed at Melbourne’s Docklands Stadium against France.

Australia’s World Cup opener against Ireland was switched to Sydney’s 69,000-capacity Olympic Stadium from the smaller Sydney Football Stadium due to high ticket demand.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
