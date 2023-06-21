MagazineBuy Print

USA announces 23-member squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O’Hara will make their fourth appearance in the Women’s World Cup.

Published : Jun 21, 2023 21:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski, right, and forward Megan Rapinoe (15) laugh after the team’s win against Canada during a SheBelieves Cup match.
FILE - U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski, right, and forward Megan Rapinoe (15) laugh after the team’s win against Canada during a SheBelieves Cup match. | Photo Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack
infoIcon

FILE - U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski, right, and forward Megan Rapinoe (15) laugh after the team’s win against Canada during a SheBelieves Cup match. | Photo Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

With one month until the USA’s opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday announced the 23-player squad who will represent the side in Australia and New Zealand.

The roster will not become official until it is submitted to FIFA on July 9 (July 10 in Australia and New Zealand), which is the deadline for all teams to submit their final squads.

READ MORE: Risky move pays off for Lionesses’ England

The US squad features six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers, which includes nine players who were part of the USA’s 2019 title-winning squad.

Forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and defender Kelley O’Hara were named to their fourth Women’s World Cup roster, becoming the 10th, 11th and 12th U.S. players to be selected for four or more tournaments.

Two players were named to their third consecutive World Cup - goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and midfielder Julie Ertz. Andonovski also named four players – defenders Crystal Dunn and Emily Sonnett and midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle – to their second World Cup and there are 14 players for whom this will be their first Women’s World Cup.

U.S. Women’s National Squad by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)
GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury* (Washington Spirit; 1), Casey Murphy* (North Carolina Courage; 14), Alyssa Naeher*** (Chicago Red Stars; 90)
DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook* (OL Reign; 24/1), Crystal Dunn** (Portland Thorns FC; 131/24), Emily Fox* (North Carolina Courage; 28/1), Naomi Girma* (San Diego Wave FC; 15/0), Sofia Huerta* (OL Reign; 29/0), Kelley O’Hara**** (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 157/3), Emily Sonnett** (OL Reign; 74/1)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Savannah DeMelo* (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Julie Ertz*** (Angel City FC; 118/20), Lindsey Horan** (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 128/27), Rose Lavelle** (OL Reign; 88/24), Kristie Mewis* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 51/7), Ashley Sanchez* (Washington Spirit; 24/3), Andi Sullivan* (Washington Spirit; 44/3)
FORWARDS (6): Alex Morgan**** (San Diego Wave FC; 206/121), Megan Rapinoe**** (OL Reign; 199/63), Trinity Rodman* (Washington Spirit; 17/2), Sophia Smith* (Portland Thorns FC; 29/12), Alyssa Thompson* (Angel City FC; 3/0), Lynn Williams* (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 52/15)
* - number of WWC appearances.

