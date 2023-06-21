USA announces 23-member squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

With one month until the USA’s opening match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday announced the 23-player squad who will represent the side in Australia and New Zealand.

The roster will not become official until it is submitted to FIFA on July 9 (July 10 in Australia and New Zealand), which is the deadline for all teams to submit their final squads.

The US squad features six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers, which includes nine players who were part of the USA’s 2019 title-winning squad.

Forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe and defender Kelley O’Hara were named to their fourth Women’s World Cup roster, becoming the 10th, 11th and 12th U.S. players to be selected for four or more tournaments.

Two players were named to their third consecutive World Cup - goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and midfielder Julie Ertz. Andonovski also named four players – defenders Crystal Dunn and Emily Sonnett and midfielders Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle – to their second World Cup and there are 14 players for whom this will be their first Women’s World Cup.