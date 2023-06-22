MagazineBuy Print

Canada players want pay dispute settled before leaving for Women’s World Cup

Christine Sinclair, who holds the international goalscoring record, said on Wednesday that the team wants the long-simmering dispute settled before they get on the plane for a pre-tournament camp on June 28.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 10:43 IST , TORONTO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Christine Sinclair in action. (File Photo)
Christine Sinclair in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Christine Sinclair in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Members of Canada’s national women’s soccer team want a pay dispute settled before leaving for the World Cup which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Christine Sinclair, who holds the international goalscoring record, said on Wednesday that the team wants the long-simmering dispute settled before they get on the plane for a pre-tournament camp on June 28.

“We’re not at a point where we’re not getting on a plane, but time’s coming where we want it done so as players we’re not having to deal with it while we’re trying to prepare,” Sinclair, told the Canadian Press.

“But us as a women’s team have flat out told the CSA (Canada Soccer Association) that we need a deal in place for at least the World Cup and this year before we head down there.

ALSO READ
New Zealand needs to lift ticket sales for FIFA Women’s World Cup: FIFA

“I think it will happen. Will it be a long-term deal? No. But something will be done before the World Cup starts.”

The demand is the latest salvo in a bitter dispute that has seen the women’s team threaten job action.

At the SheBelieves Cup in the United States in February the Canadian women sat out a practice and had threatened to boycott the four-team tournament.

They played under protest but vowed future boycotts if their demands over pay equity were not met.

The team has been without a collective bargaining agreement since 2021 but have agreed to a new deal in principal although several issues remain unresolved.

The Olympic champion is grouped with co-hosts Australia, Nigeria and Ireland at the World Cup. The seventh-ranked Canadians open against Nigeria on July 21 in Melbourne.

Canada has qualified for every World Cup except the first in 1991 and have a best finish of fourth in 2003.

Related Topics

Christine Sinclair /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
